Docupace Adds Accomplished WealthTech Professionals to Executive and Management Teams

New team members will help elevate performance of Professional Services, Finance, IT and Customer Support Groups.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is honored to welcome several new fintech leaders to its executive and management teams. These highly skilled, experienced and accomplished team members will play a meaningful role in the company's strategic expansion.

"It's wonderful to welcome such talented and skilled executives to our rapidly growing organization," says David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "We are building Docupace to be a beacon for forward-minded back-office professionals and financial advisors to work faster, stronger and better. Adding such admirable team members to our executive and management teams just helps that beacon shine brighter."

John Stilo , CPA, MBA joins Docupace as Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting . Stilo will lead the company's financial planning and analysis (FP&A) group in support of its strategic growth and expansion objectives. Stilo is an accomplished leader with management consulting and high-growth technology experience – serving in key roles at fast-growing start ups Bird, Sure, Inc. and Soothe. Other professional experience includes stops at EY (Ernst & Young), PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and Universal Music Group/Universal Studios. Stilo is a Certified Public Accountant and graduate from San Diego State University (Bachelor of Science, Accounting) and University of Southern California , Marshall School of Business (Master of Business Administration).

Sebastian Skwarek , co-founder of PreciseFP, has been appointed to Executive Vice President, Engineering & President of Docupace Europe . Skwarek will lead Docupace's Engineering group through the next phase of its growth and development. With over 20 years of experience Skwarek's accomplished career as an entrepreneur, consultant and innovator brings a extensive wealth of knowledge and mastery in creating, managing and growing engineering organizations.

Florence Royce joins Docupace as Vice President, Professional Services . With more than two decades driving operational excellence and delivering enterprise technology platforms to financial services, Royce is one of the wealth management industry's most-accomplished "change agents." At Docupace, Royce will oversee the company's professional services and delivery functions (client implementation, onboarding, business analyst (BA) engagement and project management). Throughout her professional career, Royce has excelled in senior roles at distinguished companies such as Broadridge Financial Solutions (Senior Director, Advisor Compensation Solutions), HSBC (Head of Change Delivery for Market Operations), Confluentia Group (Director, Project Management/Program Management) and Xtiva (Vice President, Professional Services).

Nouman Jan joins Docupace as Director, Information Technology (IT) and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) . Jan is an experienced technology executive serving multi-year tenures at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and MSCI, among others. Jan has a demonstrated history leading, training, and empowering diverse/cross-functional teams to enable successful deployment of applications, while designing and maintaining infrastructure. He's also built a strong reputation for establishing and maintaining security practices, policies, and procedures.

Debbie Miller joins Docupace as Manager, Customer Care Support. Miller brings more than 15 years in customer support to Docupace, most recently serving as Director, Client Experience Service Manager at Envestnet. Her strong track record developing customer rapport, identifying service-enhancement opportunities and delivering new solutions will support efforts to transform the support organization at Docupace.

Docupace has also filled out internal teams, adding Santa Ivdre – Manual QA Tester; Sarah Brough – Customer Care Support Specialist; Gunta Osmane – IT Systems Monitor; Prashanth Sampathkumar – Configuration Analyst; Jill Gilliland – Customer Care Support; Chris Masters – Project Manager; and Maleah Tucker – Advisor Transitions Specialist

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

