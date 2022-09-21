ChenMed Makes Major Commitment to its Communities by Extending "Serving and Giving Day" to Run Throughout an Entire Month!

Team members donate 20,000 volunteer hours for community service valued at nearly $800,000; highlights include first-ever Medical Mission Trip, plus partnerships with Feeding South Florida and Caring for Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping families fight hunger and food insecurity just wasn't enough of a goal for ChenMed, a leader in primary care operating more than 100 medical practices serving Medicare-eligible seniors in 15 states. This year, the family-owned, mission-driven, community-focused company's 5,000 caring employees volunteered to take even bolder action to assist those in need in cities across the country where ChenMed operates senior medical centers. So, ChenMed leadership not only underwrote more than 20,000 volunteer hours, valued at nearly $800 thousand, it extended its 4th annual "Serving and Giving Day" to run throughout September. ChenMed now challenges other healthcare providers to do the same for its employees.

"We strive to be champions for social justice in the communities we serve," Antoinne Harris , ChenMed Division President

In a new and exciting community project this year, ChenMed's workforce, in partnership with the Chen Family Foundation, will host its first-ever Medical Mission Trip to Immokalee, Florida, on September 23 and September 24. Two dozen ChenMed team members will bring love and much-needed health care to the Immokalee Community. The mission trip will provide services to more than 300 residents, via two large-scale projects: Misión Peniel Food Distribution and the ChenMed Healthy Together Wellness Fair. This project fits the mission of the faith-driven Chen Family Foundation to provide solutions for the marginalized, vulnerable and least-served populations.

"At ChenMed, we serve seniors, helping transform their health and their lives. 'Serving and Giving Day' is a chance to take our love and passion on the road with a field trip that reinforces what we do every day, but in a different environment." said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "We've nearly doubled in size over the past five years and have decided to expand our 'Serving & Giving Day' to a month full of service. Throughout the month of September, our diverse and passionate team members will generously share their time and talent to bless patients and neighbors in the cities we serve."

"For nearly two decades, the faith-based ministry of Misión Peniel – under the guidance of the Presbyterian Church, USA - has formed partnerships with other like-minded organizations to bring compassion and resources to the farmworker community and other vulnerable populations in Immokalee," said Ruth DeYoe, Mission Co-Coordinator at Misión Peniel. "We are so very grateful that the wonderful and gifted employees of ChenMed have brought their much-needed medical and wellness skills to this farm-working community, exemplifying the love, respect and dignity these families crave and deserve."

Additionally, ChenMed corporate employees have partnered with two regional non-profits this month as a way to give back even more to the cities they love. To assist Feeding South Florida, employees helped pack, distribute and cover the cost of food boxes for Florida seniors in need. Employees, along with the Chen Family Foundation, also showed love and support for Caring for Miami's efforts to resolve food insecurity in the Miami region. ChenMed provided funding for an innovative mobile community garden and food bank, while team members took part in a backpack-packing initiative, specifically designed to provide meals for kids in Title I schools. Not to be outdone, the company's senior medical centers across the company worked with food pantries and other community organizations helping to stem hunger.

In another new opportunity this month, ChenMed's employees who are members of the company's internal Employee Resource Group (ERG), known as AWARE2 (All Working to Achieve Racial Equity & Equality) came up with their own challenge for staff in its senior medical centers. In keeping with AWARE2's mission of "Uniting ChenMed by advocating for racial equity and social justice in the workplace and the communities we serve through education and outreach," the employee-driven group awarded grants to five senior medical centers who have forged valuable community partnerships. This year's grant recipients are:

-$1,500 winners:

Charlotte (N.C.) Rockwell Dedicated Senior Medical Center, for its partnership with Second Harvest, a mobile fresh food and pharmacy.

Jacksonville (FL.) Blanding Dedicated Senior Medical Center, for the partnership with Clara White Mission and its produce and supplies giveaway.

Jacksonville (FL.) Edgewood Dedicated Senior Medical Center, for its food giveaway.

Miami (FL.) 125th Street Chen Senior Medical Center, for its 'Adopt-a-Senior Day' program.

-$1,000 Runner-up:

North Miami Beach (FL.) Chen Senior Medical Center, for its home goods giveaway.

"We are so proud of the four centers across our national footprint who will receive our first-ever grants to support racial equity & equality initiatives in their communities," said Antoinne Harris, ChenMed Division President and AWARE2 executive leader. "ChenMed not only wants to honor our seniors with affordable VIP care that delivers better health, we strive to be champions for social justice in the communities we serve, and these awards are another step towards making that dream a reality."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates 100 senior medical centers in more than 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealthTM. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

