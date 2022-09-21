Abstinence Spirits launches its non-alcoholic Spirits and Aperitifs direct to consumers in the US

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstinence Spirits announced that it has officially launched its line of six premium non-alcoholic spirits and aperitifs in the United States. Abstinence Spirits is now available direct to consumers in the United States through www.abstinencespirits.com. The launch is supported by social media and digital campaigns which will roll out through September and October.

Abstinence Spirits has a range of six non-alcoholic spirits and aperitifs. (PRNewswire)

The product line consists of four non-alcoholic spirits and two aperitifs, all of which are available to US customers. The line includes three signature Cape Spirits that highlight well rounded botanical profiles: Cape Citrus, Cape Floral, and Cape Spice. There is also Blood Orange Aperitif and Lemon Aperitif that balance sweetness, bitterness, and herbal notes. Finally, the portfolio is rounded out with Epilogue X which features a malty, smoky profile with the brand's signature South African botanicals.

These six products are perfect for mixing into no and low alcohol cocktails. You can view signature recipes on the website. Or new recipes are featured on the Abstinence Spirits Instagram page.

The brand has partnered with Ranwei Chiang to set up and grow the US business. Ranwei brings experience from fast-growing CPG companies in the Food & Beverage and Cosmetics spaces, navigating ecommerce growth, retail expansion, and complex supply chain challenges. She said, "We are seeing so many people looking for alcohol-free alternatives and flexible drinking options. I am excited to share these delicious, sophisticated beverages and be a part of this growing category."

Abstinence Spirits was founded in 2020 in South Africa and has quickly expanded into 13 international markets including the UK and Australia. The award-winning products are small batch distilled through a hydro-distillation process. The brand's flavors and artwork are inspired by the diverse flora of South Africa's Cape Floral Kingdom. Abstinence Spirits commits a portion of its sales to environmental conservation efforts in order to protect the biodiversity of the region that brought this product to life.

Abstinence Spirits highlights botanicals and ingredients from South Africa, and has just launched its direct to consumer business in the US. (PRNewswire)

