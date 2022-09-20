SourceFuse Selected as Amazon HealthLake Partner

Further Strengthens its AWS Partnership

Supporting healthcare and life sciences organizations to securely store, transform, query, and analyze health data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse today announced that it has been selected by Amazon Web Services as a Amazon HealthLake Partner. Strengthening its AWS Advanced Consulting Partnership forms a significant milestone for SourceFuse, building on its AWS Healthcare Competency to provide modern, secure, and compliant cloud-native healthcare solutions and services.

Amazon HealthLake is a HIPAA-eligible service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that enables healthcare and life science (HCLS) organizations to securely store, transform, query and analyze health data in minutes. SourceFuse will leverage HealthLake's enhanced capability of AI/ML models, data visualizations, and analytics packages to deliver specialized machine-learning models to extract meaningful insights, identify trends and make predictions for provider operations and patient care delivery.

"For over 16 years, we have been digitally accelerating many of the globally reputed HCLS organizations' business-driven roadmaps, leveraging cloud-based technologies. As a leading provider of bespoke, modernized, and regulatory compliant solutions for enterprises, we are immensely proud to add to our growing list of AWS Cloud services specialized for the healthcare and life sciences industry," says Kelly Dyer , Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse.

"With our highly experienced, HIPAA certified associates and deep domain expertise in the HCLS industry, we have custom-developed and delivered AI-enabled Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Delivery, Fully integrated Hospital Management, Patient Data Anonymization, Remote Health Education and many other solutions," Kelly added.

"SourceFuse's expertise in the HCLS space and experience with AWS services, particularly Amazon HealthLake, makes them a natural choice for a Launch partner. As an Advanced Tier Partner with the Healthcare Competency, their technical qualifications raise the bar for customers in the healthcare provider space who want to solve the most challenging problems and have a positive impact in their communities. We look forward to partnering with SourceFuse to deliver results and build a compelling practice together," said Tehsin Syed, HealthAI Lead from AWS.

