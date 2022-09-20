SLB Capital Advisors Hires Rowland Yang

New hire a key addition following the sale leaseback market's record Q2 '22 transaction volume

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLB Capital Advisors ("SLB"), an advisory firm focused on sale leaseback transactions, has hired corporate finance and real estate professional Rowland Yang. Rowland joins SLB with the title of vice president and a wide range of responsibilities, encompassing both business origination and transaction execution.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Rowland, who will be a high impact addition to our team," said Managing Partner Scott Merkle. "Rowland joins SLB Capital Advisors at a critical moment. As M&A markets become more challenging, sale leasebacks have become an even more important tool in the private equity investor's toolkit to capitalize transactions. We are looking to Rowland to help us deliver ever more sophisticated advisory services to our private equity and corporate clients."

Rowland's experience encompasses both real estate and corporate finance and spans investment banking and private equity. He joins SLB from Spear Street Capital, a real estate private equity firm. At Spear Street, Rowland managed more than 1 million square feet of Class A real estate in the U.S. and Canada and played integral roles in lease negotiations, capital projects, financings, marketing, and dispositions. Previously Rowland was a member of Global Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets, where he focused on capital raising and strategic advisory for public REITs and private real estate companies.

"As the only firm dedicated to sale leaseback transactions, SLB offers a singular expertise that is unmatched in the business," said Rowland. "I am thrilled to be reunited with the partners and principals at SLB, all of whom I've worked with at various points in my career. I have followed SLB's rising profile and business growth with keen interest and have been impressed with their trajectory in the sale leaseback arena."

Stephen Cheng, Partner at SLB, commented "SLB Capital Advisors operates at the convergence of real estate and corporate finance. Rowland's background and expertise in both areas fit perfectly with our team and will prove invaluable as we continue to deliver on our commitment to corporate real estate users."

Rowland obtained his B.A. in Economics from Columbia University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He later went on to obtain his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in Real Estate and graduated with honors.

SLB Capital Advisors is a real estate advisory firm focused on sale leasebacks and M&A-related real estate transactions. SLB Capital Advisors leverages its expertise in sale leasebacks and corporate finance to help corporations and private equity groups recognize value arbitrage opportunities, enhance returns and strengthen balance sheets. SLB Capital Advisors is headquartered in New York City.

