RadiusDC Launches as New North America Metro Edge Data Center Platform

Foundational 1500 Champa Data Center in Denver Rebranded as the Company Embarks on Growth Strategy; Senior Leadership Team Expanded with Key New Hires

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RadiusDC (the "Company"), a new data center company established to address the emerging needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers at the metro edge, today announced key additions to its senior leadership team and introduced its new brand and website www.radius-dc.com. RadiusDC is sponsored by IPI Partners, LLC ("IPI"), a global investment firm focused exclusively on data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets.

Leveraging existing partnerships within the data center and telecommunications ecosystem, with this new platform and leadership team, RadiusDC is positioned to provide innovative, resilient solutions to meet the increasingly urgent requirement to expand IT infrastructure to the network edge.

IPI earlier announced the acquisition of the 1500 Champa building in Denver, Colorado and its partnership with Mike Krza to develop the strategy for the RadiusDC business. Mr. Krza will lead the RadiusDC team as CEO, leveraging over 20 years of digital infrastructure strategy and operations experience from his COO and CFO roles at Flexential and its predecessor entity, ViaWest. To further support expansion efforts, Joe Guerriero and Mitch Coan have joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel and Director of Strategic Finance, respectively. Mr. Guerriero joins the team drawing on significant previous operational and legal experience at Flexential. Mr. Coan brings deep financial management and M&A experience from corporate development and strategy roles at Zayo Group.

"The metro edge is an area of incredible growth and opportunity in a connectivity-driven economy," said Mr. Krza. "We're filling a gap in the market with our new data center platform, starting with the impressive facility at 1500 Champa. Expect to see much more from RadiusDC over the next year as we roll out upgrades in Denver and add other locations in key North American markets."

1500 Champa is one of the most highly interconnected carrier hotels and data centers in the Western U.S. region. The three-story building has approximately 138,000 square feet of data center and office space, and the potential to support up to 10 megawatts of power capacity. RadiusDC is already investing in 1500 Champa to further address its connectivity ecosystem and colocation opportunities, with the initial construction phase on track to be completed by the end of 2022.

Building upon this established foundation, RadiusDC has a robust pipeline of identified expansion opportunities in other major urban centers and plans to continue acquiring and developing strategic and highly connected data center capacity in major U.S. metro markets to further build its portfolio of mission-critical, scalable properties.

Christopher Jensen, Managing Director of IPI, said, "IPI is excited to launch the RadiusDC platform and to have the opportunity to work with a talented and growing management team led by Mike Krza. Through RadiusDC, our goal is to address the evolving and growing needs of our core hyperscale and enterprise customer base at the metro edge in connectivity-rich locations."

About RadiusDC

Meeting the colocation demands of tomorrow, RadiusDC owns and operates facilities in strategically located population centers throughout North America. Hosting a wide variety of network operators, carriers, MSOs, and content providers, RadiusDC supports the increasingly urgent requirement to expand IT infrastructure to the network edge. For more information about RadiusDC, please visit: www.radius-dc.com.

About IPI Partners

IPI specializes in acquiring, developing, leasing, and operating critical digital infrastructure assets to serve the needs of large, high-quality technology companies globally. Co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC, IPI leverages the combined leadership, strategic experience, and global network of its sponsoring firms. Over the past five years, IPI has built one of the world's largest privately held data center portfolios focused on the hyperscale and enterprise markets and raised more than $5.75 billion in total equity capital commitments. For more information about IPI Partners, please visit: www.ipipartners.com.

