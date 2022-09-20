ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions TAPFIN Recognized as a Global Leader in MSP and Star Performer in SOW by Everest Group

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup's (NYSE: MAN) Talent Solutions TAPFIN Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering has been recognized as a Global Leader and Star Performer in leading industry analyst Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments 2022.

TAPFIN received the Global Leader designation in Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the ninth consecutive year. TAPFIN is noted in Everest Group's assessment for its technology innovation, including IntelliReach, the company's self-service business intelligence platform that enables descriptive and predictive program performance and market data.

"We are committed to providing a wide range of solutions that deliver the highest possible value to our clients," said Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions and TAPFIN Global Leader Amy Doyle. "Our ongoing investments and experience enable us to truly partner with clients to create customized workforce solutions that help them adapt and scale their business as quickly as possible."

"Talent Solutions TAPFIN has developed a significant presence and capabilities across all major geographies and has a proven expertise in managing both blue-collar and white-collar roles," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its continuous investments in its technology ecosystem including analytics, growing services procurement portfolio strength, and workforce advisory services have all contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group's CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® 2022."

TAPFIN was also recognized as a Star Performer based on year-over-year advancements on Everest Group's Services Procurement / Statement of Work (SOW) Assessment. TAPFIN's SOW offering received one of the top scores on value delivered to clients for services procurement and is also acknowledged for portfolio diversification and advanced analytics capabilities.

"Talent Solutions TAPFIN continued to strengthen its services procurement management offerings and is one of the few providers managing service-procurement only deals," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its dedicated investments in expanding analytics functionalities focused on services procurement and category coverage have resulted in its positioning as a Major Contender and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix® 2022."

