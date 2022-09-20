Human Ventures Announces Anchor Partnership with Bank of America

Human Ventures is betting on big returns from the diverse and growing NYC tech ecosystem and founders building with purpose.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Ventures, one of New York City's premier emerging venture funds, announced an anchor partnership with Bank of America for Human Ventures Fund II. Human Ventures will continue to invest in early-stage founders that reflect NYC's unparalleled diversity of talent across industries. Founded seven years ago as a startup studio backed by NYC industry titans, Human Ventures will continue to build on its track record in the areas of health and wellness, the future of work and money, media and attention, and experience and connection.

"We're excited to be bringing in an anchor partner that is so closely aligned with our mission to generate both big change and big returns," says Heather Hartnett, Founding Partner and CEO at Human Ventures. "It takes diverse investors to identify the overlooked opportunities where value will be created over the next decade. The investment of a financial powerhouse like Bank of America to emerging managers substantiates the return potential and allows for the next generation of innovators to thrive."

Bank of America's investment in Human Ventures reflects the bank's efforts to partner with diverse fund managers and founders who represent the future of the tech industry.

Additionally, with this new fund, legacy media brand builder and Human Ventures Co-Founder Joe Marchese will be joining as a General Partner.

"We're proud to put our support behind Human Ventures, a flagship for the early-stage venture community that has consistently backed some of the most exciting founders making positive change, and therefore creating value," says Omar Eissa, Managing Director at Bank of America. "We believe that new and diverse founders are the future of this industry, and we want to empower the talented fund managers who keenly understand how to identify and support those founders. Our goal is to give them the power to do what they do best."

Human Ventures is a premier emerging NYC-based early-stage venture fund investing in pre-seed through Series A companies. Focused on providing an unparalleled network and platform, Human Ventures takes a human-first approach to finding and accelerating builders from the very beginning. Founded by General Partner and CEO Heather Hartnett and serial entrepreneur Joe Marchese, Human has invested in and co-built more than 65 companies, with key investments including Headspace Health, Current, TheSkimm, Tiny Organics, and Tia Health. To learn more, visit www.human.vc.

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact.

