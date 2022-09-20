Ericsson publishes restated segment financials

Ericsson has published restated segment financials for 2020 full year, 2021 by quarter and 2022 Q1 and Q2 following the changed reporting structure as of Q3 2022

Conference call with CFO Carl Mellander for financial analysts, investors and journalists at 3:00 PM CEST , September 20, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced in May 2022, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will start to report financials according to its new segment structure as of the third quarter 2022. To facilitate year-on-year comparisons, Ericsson today publishes the restated segment financials for 2020 full year; 2021 by quarter and 2022 Q1 and Q2.

The four reported segments are:

Networks – including Radio Access Networks, Transport Solutions, Site Solutions, Network Rollout & Tuning and Customer Support.

Cloud Software and Services – including Core Network and Automation, Managed Services, Services Orchestration and Telecom BSS.

Enterprise – including Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Technologies & New Businesses, Global Communication Platform (Vonage – reported from Q3 2022) and Global Network Platform.

Other – including media businesses, Ericsson Ventures and one-offs.

Net Sales for segments Networks and Cloud Software & Services include a breakdown of sales into products, services and IPR licensing revenues. The split of IPR licensing revenues will be 82% in Networks and 18% in Cloud Software & Services.

There is no change in the geographical structure. Net sales will continue to be reported in five geographic Market Areas and Market Area Other. Segment Enterprise will mainly be reported in Market Area Other.

Find restated segment financials attached in pdf format. Complete tables of restated segment financials are available at www.ericsson.com/investors.

CONFERENCE CALL FOR ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND JOURNALISTS

A conference call for financial analysts, investors and journalists will begin at 3:00 PM CEST Stockholm (2:00 PM BST London, 9:00 AM EDT New York). CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the restated financials and take questions.

Conference call: Join here

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

