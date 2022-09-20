BLOOMINGDALE'S UNVEILS ITS NEW SOCIAL PURPOSE INITIATIVE AND PHILANTHROPIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE FASHION INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

On its 150th anniversary, the leading retailer launches b the change, a new platform that will define its next era of social purpose, and introduces the Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund –

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announced today the launch of b the change, a new social purpose initiative that will define the future of the company's social impact efforts as it celebrates its 150-year legacy this fall. The leading retailer has partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) of the State University of New York to establish the Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, a collaborative endeavor that will curate the philanthropic and sustainability-centered efforts for the new b the change platform.

"As we celebrate our milestone anniversary, we are not only commemorating the past 150 years, but also looking ahead to our next era," stated Tony Spring, Chairman and CEO, Bloomingdale's. "We believe we have a responsibility to our colleagues, our customers and our community to help build a more equitable, sustainable future for everyone. We are excited to have had the chance to partner with FIT to bring b the change to life with new programs and initiatives that will help shape the future of our industry. Together, we are working toward a more inclusive, diverse culture and making our philanthropic efforts even more meaningful."

b the change

With b the change, Bloomingdale's is redefining its social good and philanthropic commitments as well as progressing its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The new platform has three distinct pillars that inform the charitable initiatives, educational programs and operational innovations dedicated to these commitments.

b sustainable - to protect our planet for the next generation by conserving resources and reducing environmental impact

b inclusive – to build a more equitable future where all voices are heard and amplified

b the future – investing in the youth of today through mental health advocacy and equitable educational resources

Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund

Bloomingdale's and FIT have come together to develop this new philanthropic initiative that will highlight and celebrate sustainability and the next generation of creative industry leaders. At the core of b the change, the Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund will create new spaces and resources that support teaching and learning, research, and activities dedicated to sustainability for students, faculty, alumni, industry partners and the public.

"FIT is honored to be part of this new initiative created by Bloomingdale's," explained FIT president, Dr. Joyce F. Brown. "Partnering with Bloomingdale's will promote and enhance the strong, active and highly visible commitment that FIT has made to sustainability innovation. In collaboration with their leadership, we want to demonstrate that sustainability is possible for a large institution and ultimately provide a model for other organizations. Like Bloomingdale's, we recognize that sustainability is not an isolated goal; it extends into related areas such as corporate social responsibility, ethics and fair trade."

With a mission to engage the fashion and retail communities in the development of sustainable projects, the Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund will help both partnering institutions achieve their shared goals to bring people across the industry together with programs that spark new ideas and lead to the development of viable solutions.

The funds raised through this collaborative initiative will support a variety of commitment-driven efforts including educational and mentorship programs, innovation labs, sustainable fashion showcases, and more.

Giving Back this September

As part of its commitment to cultivating a more inclusive, sustainable future, Bloomingdale's is committed to raising $2 million for its philanthropic partners through in-store and online events throughout the year. In honor of the launch of b the change and the Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, shoppers can support the cause and donate by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar in store or making a donation online at checkout throughout the month of September.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About FIT:

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology for nearly 80 years. Providing almost 9,000 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today's rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Norma Kamali, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Stephen Burrows, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor in chief, Elle.

The FIT Foundation is the fundraising arm of FIT, supporting the college's mission to prepare FIT students for professional excellence and leadership in design and business. FIT's strong ethos of humanity, inclusiveness and values inspires a global perspective, engagement with community and commitment to sustainability.

