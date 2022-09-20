Ara Partners Hires David Touhey as Managing Director of Portfolio Services Group

Strengthens Firm's Portfolio Company Project Execution

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that David Touhey has joined as Managing Director of the firm's Portfolio Services Group. Mr. Touhey has more than 20 years of experience in project development and optimization in the industrial sector.

"The addition of David to the Ara team underlines our critical focus on project execution across our growing portfolio," said Charles Cherington, a Managing Partner at Ara. "David brings tremendous experience in building and managing large industrial facilities around the world."

"We are thrilled to welcome David to a leadership role in Ara's Portfolio Services Group," added Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "David brings decades of experience, including project development and optimization. We expect David to play a very active part in a number of our ongoing and planned industrial decarbonization projects."

Prior to joining Ara, Mr. Touhey was the Executive Vice President for Kent, a global EPC, operations, and maintenance business. At Kent, he was a key member of the executive team that grew the organization from 4,000 people across 19 countries to 12,500 people across 26 countries. During his time at Kent, Mr. Touhey was the executive sponsor and trusted advisor to his clients, focused on early project investment planning and execution strategies. Mr. Touhey holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical services engineering from Technological University Dublin, Ireland and a master of science in strategic leadership and management from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

