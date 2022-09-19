MAKE EVERYDAY EXTRA HAWWT WITH THE SHEIN X JORDYN WOODS COLLECTION

SHEIN collaborates with Jordyn Woods on a burlesque-inspired collection for Fall 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, has partnered with American model Jordyn Woods who has curated a collection of her favorite pieces from the brand. The SHEIN x Jordyn Woods collection highlights her glamorous, cool-girl aesthetic with looks inspired by the French glamour of the Moulin Rouge. Showcasing daring daytime looks and adding edge to evening chic, styles include chic mid- and mini-dresses, bralette tops, shackets, bodycon dresses, bodysuits, matching sets and more.

SHEIN x Jordyn Woods (PRNewswire)

"I have really loved working with SHEIN on this collection. It fits my style perfectly and I can't wait to see people wearing it," said Jordyn Woods.

SHEIN has always sought to partner with the most relevant stylestars and icons. Known for their limited collections and of-the-minute drops, SHEIN leads the pack when it comes to curated personal style. SHEIN is partnering with Woods because she embodies the SHEIN girl who is smart, confident, savvy and loves fashion. The SHEIN x Jordyn Woods collection brings together two of-the-moment fashion heavyweights to bring a collection that embodies and inspires this generation of young fashionistas.

The SHEIN x Jordyn Woods collection ranges from $7 for a scoop neck tee to $47 for a belted trench coat. Head to US.shein.com to explore the collection. SHEIN is offering free returns within 45 days of ordering and free shipping on all orders over $49.

SHEIN is calling on customers to share their SHEIN x Jordyn Woods looks on Instagram by tagging @sheinofficial, @shein_us and the hashtag #SHEINxJordynWoods.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit SHEIN.com .

Press Contacts

James Te

jamest@sheingroup.com

Jamie Warner

jamie.w@infinitycreativeagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHEIN