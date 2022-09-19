InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bathtub with Smart Features (CTK-3333)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more precise and convenient method for controlling the water temperature and fill level when taking a bath, which can be set manually by the user." said an inventor, from Gary, Ind., "so I invented the AGAPE FAUCETE. My design would offer a smart bathtub solution for households."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved bathtub with smart features. In doing so, it enables the user to easily control water temperature, filling, draining, etc. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. It could also offer smart shower operating features. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-3333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp