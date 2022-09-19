InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Lawn and Yard Debris Collection Tarp (CWC-155)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working in the yard raking leaves onto a plastic tarp and I wanted a better way to keep the leaves from falling off," said an inventor from St. Charles, Mo., "so I invented the YARD POCKET."

The patent-pending invention contains lawn and yard debris once it is collected from falling off a tarp when being pulled or carried to a disposal site. This eliminates the need to regather debris, allowing for lawn and yard tasks to be completed efficiently. Environmentally friendly, the YARD POCKET is easy to use, convenient and saves time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

