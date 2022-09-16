PGT Trucking Expands Service Offerings in Laredo, Texas with New Operations Facility

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, is expanding their operations in Laredo, Texas, with the purchase of land to build a state-of-the-art logistics center. The custom facility will include a full-service operations center, modern driver amenities and a truck maintenance shop, providing a regional base for over 70 local drivers. Completion of the new facility is slated for December 2023.

Architect-provided rendering of PGT Trucking's new operations facility. (PRNewswire)

PGT proudly supports the continued development of the city of Laredo and its local communities. Laredo is the primary hub for international shipments, and PGT's centrally-located facility will help further their operational reach, which already includes more than 4,000 cross-border loads annually. The 7.73-acre property, fifty percent larger than PGT's current terminal, is located in the Pinnacle Industry Center, just minutes from the main I-35 highway and international bridges for commercial traffic.

"This is an exciting move for PGT," stated Sergio Villarreal, PGT Trucking's Manager of Southwest Regional Operations. "We're looking forward to growing our relationships and strengthening partnerships in the south to support our customers' international shipping needs. Our new facility in Laredo will elevate PGT's service offerings for our drivers, customers and local community."

PGT opened their first facility in Laredo in 1995, and they have successfully operated in the region for more than 25 years.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.