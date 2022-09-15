OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 225,160,163 common shares representing 83.45% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:



Votes For

Votes Against P. Thomas Jenkins 205,740,805 92.46 %

16,782,767 7.54 % Mark J. Barrenechea 217,866,429 97.91 %

4,657,143 2.09 % Randy Fowlie 209,311,894 94.06 %

13,211,678 5.94 % David Fraser 219,923,861 98.83 %

2,599,711 1.17 % Gail E. Hamilton 199,811,958 89.79 %

22,711,614 10.21 % Robert Hau 221,151,792 99.38 %

1,371,780 0.62 % Ann M. Powell 208,892,602 93.87 %

13,630,970 6.13 % Stephen J. Sadler 212,414,315 95.46 %

10,109,257 4.54 % Michael Slaunwhite 189,163,269 85.01 %

33,360,303 14.99 % Katharine B. Stevenson 212,102,679 95.32 %

10,420,893 4.68 % Deborah Weinstein 186,142,603 83.65 %

36,380,969 16.35 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which were filed on September 15, 2022.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

