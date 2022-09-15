DEREK HOUGH JOINS MICHAEL BUBLÉ FOR "HIGHER" DANCE CONTEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing With The Stars excitedly presents Michael Bublé theme week on Disney+, beginning Monday, October 24th. The Grammy winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer will not only perform his latest single and album title track "Higher" but will also serve as a guest judge. And every celebrity and professional competitor will dance to timeless selections from Bublé's extensive catalog. He just appeared on GMA3 to personally break the news .

MICHAEL BUBLÉ THEME WEEK ON DANCING WITH THE STARS LAUNCHES MONDAY, OCTOBER 24th ON DISNEY+(Photo: Norman Jean Roy) (PRNewsfoto/Warner Records) (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Bublé has teamed up with Derek Hough for the "Higher" National Dance Contest. Beginning today through November 7th and open exclusively to U.S. residents, fans may enter to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, including a One-on-One FaceTime with Michael Bublé, a Private Dance Lesson with Dancing With The Stars Legend Derek Hough, Airfare and Accommodation to Los Angeles for four, Tickets to Dancing With The Stars Season Finale Nov 21st, and Tickets to Disneyland. The contest is live HERE .

This extends the collaboration between Bublé and Hough, who notably directed and choreographed Bublé's "Higher" music video. Watch HERE .

Performing to packed arenas on a nightly basis, Bublé continues his 'Higher' Tour across the U.S. now. It notably follows a sold-out international tour this summer. Produced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, upcoming stops include Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on September 23rd and Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on September 24th before this headline run wraps at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on October 11th. For dates, tickets and more information, please visit: michaelbuble.com/tour .

Bublé's HIGHER album incited the most enthusiastic critical applause of his career to date. Variety raved, "On 'Higher,' Bublé gets to show the full breadth of his talent, while staying true to idols, influences, and, most importantly himself," and The New York Times profiled him in an extensive cover story, going on to attest, "The through line for these seemingly disparate selections is his buoyant and mellifluous voice, capable of roping any and all material into the realm of genuine romance." Entertainment Weekly noted, "when he started piecing together his new album, he wanted to push himself creatively in ways he never had before."

Produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Alan Chang, Jason 'Spicy G' Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney, HIGHER is Bublé's first studio album in three years and follows his hugely successful sold out two-year global "An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour" as well as the 10th year of the massive success of his classic holiday album, Christmas.

Michael Bublé has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries. With a career that includes four Grammy wins, multiple Juno awards, six multi-platinum albums, sold out global arena tours, well over 14 billion streams worldwide and a new album that many call his best record ever, Michael Bublé continues to go HIGHER in 2022.

