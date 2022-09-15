Arbor Digital's 'Asset (r)Evolution' Podcast Celebrates One Year Anniversary

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, Arbor Digital curiously set out to explore Bitcoin. Now, the team is committed to sharing their vast knowledge and experience with Registered Investment Advisors who want to offer more value to their clients through direct exposure to the digital asset investment class, as well as with individual investors who want to get off zero. For the past year, they've done so through the Asset (r)Evolution podcast.

There's an education gap surrounding Digital Asset Investing. The Asset (r)Evolution Podcast seeks to fill that void.

Each week, the show provides educational opportunities for listeners to gain knowledge in the emerging powerhouse that is digital asset investing. Guests have included some of the most well-known names in the digital asset space, including financial advisor coach Steve Sanduski, Blockchange's Griffin Knight, CoinFLEX's Leslie Lamb, INX Limited's Cathy Yoon, DAR's Doug Schwenk, and personal finance thought leader and New York Times bestselling author Ric Edelman.

"Digital asset investing is the future of finance," says podcast host Marc Nichols, CIMA®, CDAA®, WMCP® and Product Director at Arbor Digital. "It's a space that's evolving quickly and we're having exciting conversations that can help our audience gain knowledge and get off zero."

Arbor Digital is a team of passionate professionals dedicated to responsibly constructing and managing digital asset portfolios by continually evaluating blockchain projects with potential. They are committed to educating RIAs and individual investors about the disruptive power of blockchain technology within financial services.

"We're having engaging and necessary conversations with truly rockstar guests in the digital asset space," Nichols says. "There's an education gap – not just about these assets but about the economic energy around them – and we've tried hard to fill it over the past year."

New episodes of Asset (r)Evolution drop weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other popular platforms. You can find a full catalog of episodes by visiting arbordigital.io, where you can also book a demo to learn more about Arbor Digital's services.

