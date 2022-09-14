ROKiT Studios launches 'Adventures of the Old Testament'

Epic video game 'Adventures of the Old Testament' brings the Bible to a 21st century audience in video game format designed to engage, entertain and inform todays audience in a modern, relevant and dynamic manner.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of the ROKiT Group of Companies, and Mike Soto, CEO, ROKiT Studios have developed Adventures of the Old Testament through a mix of animation and gameplay with the goal of making the Bible accessible in a modern, fun and easy to understand format through the epic trials, tribulations and action-packed adventures of the Bible's Old Testament.

"It's a full-scale playable experience, with real-time strategy and role-playing game mechanics that puts you in the shoes of some of history's most iconic figures." Said Jonathan Kendrick. "Players will enjoy the game in Single Player and Multi-Player mission mode as well as an open-world game mode. Adventures of the Old Testament allows you to delve into all 39 books of the Old Testament through a number of quest-like levels, featuring over 80 episodes of biblical stories and scripture summaries in quick, easy-to-digest animations. You'll experience everything, as part of the stories, from the creation of the world itself to Moses fighting his way out of Egypt as well as David and Goliath's battle right through to Daniel in the lion's den."

Jonathan and Mike took their inspiration for Adventures of the Old Testament from their own experiences of seeing their own children playing video games for hours on end and they wanted to see people around the world engage with content formatted in a similar style.

"The Old Testament is not only full of incredibly exciting stories, but we hope it generates further interest which in the Bible and to lead them into wanting to engage with the next game we will release, Adventures of the New Testament." Said Mike Soto. "We also encourage prospective players to get active about this on social media via www.BibleVideoGame.com where they can follow the project's progress in real time and, if they're interested in learning more about Adventures of the Old Testament or want to make sure they're one of the first to play, they can Wishlist it on STEAM today."

Adventures of the Old Testament will be released for PC, MAC, iOS, and Android on Monday 19th September with monthly free updates to the game to follow and will be released for all consoles in November 2022.

Backed by years of expertise and experience, ROKiT Studios is an independent animation and gaming studio based in California that has already released several popular youth-friendly games including Where's Samantha? and Dragon Caffi, both of which are available on Nintendo SWITCH and STEAM.

For more information about ROKiT Studios, please visit www.rokitstudios.com and for more information about the ROKiT Group of Companies, please visit www.rokit.com

