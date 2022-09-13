Epson Expands Expression and WorkForce Printer Portfolio with High-Quality, Easy-to-Use Printing Solutions for the Home

New All-in-One Printers Designed for Affordability and Reliability Offer Convenient Features for Personal and Home Office Use

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From streamlining everyday tasks and to-do lists to delivering remarkable photos and creative projects, an easy-to-use printer designed for reliability is a staple for any home. Dedicated to enhancing the at-home printing experience, Epson America, Inc. today introduced new Expression® and WorkForce® printing solutions – the Expression Home XP-4200, Expression Home XP-5200, WorkForce WF-2930, and WorkForce WF-2960.

"For busy families and professionals juggling hectic schedules, having a dependable and easy-to-use device is essential," said Kao Mei, product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "The newest all-in-one Expression and WorkForce printer offerings are designed to meet home needs and deliver easy home printing at an affordable price point."

Stay Productive with Convenient Features

Packed with convenient features and leveraging an efficient, economical design, the new Expression Home and WorkForce printers support easy wireless connections and printing from Android™ or iOS® devices,1 auto 2-sided printing, and hands-free, voice-activated printing using Alexa, Siri® and Google Assistant™.2

Expression Home Printers for Everyday Home and Photo Printing: From coupons to directions, recipes to homework, the Expression Home XP-4200 and XP-5200 deliver everyday documents quickly and easily. Both wireless color all-in-one printers feature a large 2.4" color display for effortless navigation, and leverage Epson's state-of-the-art imaging technology to deliver creative projects and borderless photos with remarkable print quality. The fastest Expression Home printer to date, the XP-5200 is engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free ® technology to produce crisp documents and vibrant photos with rich colors. It also includes a 150-sheet paper tray for convenient paper handling.







WorkForce Printers for Professional-Quality Home Office Printing: Streamline workflow with the WorkForce WF-2930 and WF-2960, designed to deliver sharp text and vibrant color graphics. Users can effortlessly print presentations, flyers, contracts, corporate graphics, and more at fast speeds. Engineered for reliability and featuring a built-in scanner, copier, fax, and Auto Document Feeder, the wireless all-in-one printers are the ultimate choices for everyday and productive home office printing. Powered by PrecisionCore® technology, the WF-2960 is our fastest WorkForce printer for home offices. It also includes a large 2.4" color touchscreen for stress-free operation and a 150-sheet paper tray for convenient paper handling.

Get Creative with Epson Smart Panel App

The new Expression and WorkForce printers can be easily installed, operated and maintained through smartphones or tablets using the Epson Smart Panel® app,3 an innovative interface designed to transform your iOS or Android mobile device4 into an intuitive control center. All in one convenient app, Epson Smart Panel lets users set up, monitor, print, scan, register the product, order supplies, access troubleshooting tips, and more. Parents can print illustrations to create fun projects like a picture-changing cube for the kids. Families can print fall-colored patterns to make creative table settings for an autumn picnic. For everyone in the home, Epson Smart Panel is a powerful tool that can be customized to each user's preferences and requirements.

Pricing and Availability

The Expression Home XP-4200 (MSRP $114), Expression Home XP-5200 (MSRP $129), WorkForce WF-2930 (MSRP $109), and WorkForce WF-2960 (MSRP $159) are available now through major retail stores nationwide and Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

2 Epson Connect account and voice-activated account registration required. See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility.

3 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

4 Compatible mobile device operating systems — for iOS: 11.0 or later; for iPadOS®: OS 13.1 or later; for Android: 5.0 or later

EPSON, Expression, WorkForce, Epson Smart Panel, PrecisionCore Heat-Free, and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

