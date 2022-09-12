Calling All Stakeholders: America Makes and ANSI to Develop Version 3 of Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing

Sign Up for a Working Group. Register for September 22 Kick-off Webinar

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America Makes and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today plans for the America Makes and ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC) to develop version 3 of its Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing, last published in June 2018. Following a survey about the use of the roadmap conducted earlier this year, the AMSC advisory group – comprised of industry, government, and standards developing organization (SDO) representatives – concluded that it was time to update the document to ensure it remains relevant and aligns with current practices and stakeholder needs.

The roadmap revision process will consider the previously identified gaps and priorities, including progress by SDOs and others to address the recommendations. It will also identify potentially overlooked issues. A new working group will be established to address data throughout the additive manufacturing (AM) lifecycle. Gaps will be considered as they relate to different industry sectors, material types, process categories, and qualification and certification. Subject-matter experts interested in participating are invited to review the working group architecture, sign up for one or more working groups, and indicate their industry sector.

A one-hour virtual kick-off event providing more details will be held at 2 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Register via Webex for the webinar. It is envisioned that the working groups will hold virtual twice-monthly meetings for six months. A draft roadmap will be targeted for public review in April 2023 before being finalized for publication by the end of June 2023. Participation is open to AM stakeholders that have operations in the United States.

The AMSC was launched in 2016 as a cross-sector coordinating body whose purpose is to accelerate the development of industry-wide AM standards and specifications consistent with stakeholder needs. Developed with input from hundreds of experts from industry, government, SDOs, and academia, the AMSC's roadmap describes the current and desired future standardization landscape for AM. The AMSC also tracks ongoing work by SDOs and research and development organizations to address the gaps identified in the roadmap. The goal is to drive coordinated standards development activity to help the AM industry thrive.

During 2020-2021, the AMSC held a series of virtual events addressing different aspects of the roadmap, including process control to enable qualification, design for additive manufacturing, feedstock materials, and inspection/monitoring. The group also has been issuing semi-annual progress reports to maintain the roadmap as a "living document," tracking the publication of new standards or the initiation of new standards projects by SDOs to address the gaps and recommendations outlined in the roadmap.

"America Makes looks forward to bringing together subject matter experts from the various industry sectors using AM to discuss their needs, the current state of standards, and the roadmap recommendations. We welcome those not previously involved to expand the breadth of expertise brought to this important initiative," said Brandon Ribic, Technology Director, America Makes.

"ANSI is delighted to again convene affected stakeholders in a neutral setting to identify robust solutions that standards and conformance can bring to advance the use of additive manufacturing," said S. Joe Bhatia, President and CEO, ANSI.

For more information, visit www.ansi.org/amsc or reach out to ANSI staff: Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation, (jmccabe@ansi.org; 212-642-8921) and Christine Bernat, associate director, standards facilitation (cbernat@ansi.org; 212-642-8919).

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, workforce and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense's manufacturing innovation institute for AM and first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio, and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit www.americamakes.us to learn more.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

