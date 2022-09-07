RESAAS Wins PropTech Breakthrough Award for Second Year Running

RESAAS's International Referral Platform Recognized

as Best-in-Class Globally in both 2021 and 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the Company has won the PropTech Breakthrough Award: Agent Match Solution of the Year for the second consecutive year.

"RESAAS is proud to be recognized by this prestigious global award for a second consecutive year, showcasing the pedigree of our enterprise-grade technology platform," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS continues to cement its position as the real estate industry's leading solution for Agents and Brokers to secure new business. By focusing on unique real estate data, RESAAS solutions provide unrivalled business value to the global real estate industry."

The 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Awards received over 1,500 nominations globally. Winners alongside RESAAS include Rocket Mortgage (NYSE: RKT), OpenDoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), Appfolio (NASDAQ: APPF), and TenantBase. Submissions were judged on several critical characteristics including innovation, functionality, performance, ease of integration and ease of use.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

