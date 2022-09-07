Panasonic Launches the Lumix S 18mm f/1.8 Lens for Full-Frame L-Mount; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Panasonic has launched the Panasonic Lumix S 18mm f/1.8 lens that gives full-frame photographers an expansive ultra-wide-angle view of the world.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce that Panasonic has rounded out its L-mount family of f/1.8 prime lenses with the addition of the Panasonic Lumix S 18mm f/1.8 lens. This addition gives full-frame mirrorless camera photographers and videographers an ultra-wide-angle view of the world while allowing them to capture expansive landscapes and inject images and videos with a sense of vast scale.

The new ultra-wide-angle prime lens joins its Lumix S 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm f/1.8 partners, completing an expansive focal length range from wide-angle to portrait-length telephoto. With a maximum aperture of f/1.8, photographers get serious light-gathering prowess without some of the weight and expense of larger f/1.4 or f/1.2 lenses. With these economics in mind, Panasonic has created this f/1.8 family of prime lenses that are designed to be compatible and virtually interchangeable—featuring identical front filter size, optical performance, and matching designs, as well as similar controls and an overall tactile feel between lenses. Due to the similar form factors, you can swap out these f/1.8 primes on a gimbal with minimal center of gravity shift adjustments needed.

Panasonic Lumix S 18mm f/1.8 Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens

The 18mm lens is designed to produce beautifully sharp images from corner to corner with its 13 lens elements in 12 groups. Three of the lenses are aspherical, three are UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) optics, and one UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index) lens suppress chromatic aberrations and help create beautiful bokeh. Minimum focus distance is 7.1".

Identical to the other Lumix f/1.8 lenses in the L-mount quiver, the autofocus system features internal focusing along with a linear motor to promote responsive and accurate focusing for both photography and video. Focus breathing is minimized, making the lens a good choice for video work that involves racking focus. Additionally, the manual focus control can be personalized to function in either nonlinear or linear operation, or when used with Lumix cameras, a set rotation angle can be used for improved tactile control and focus indexing. This, combined with a 9-bladed aperture featuring micro-step control for smooth exposure change, makes the lens perfectly suitable for professional quality video capture.

Lastly, the lens is dust and splash resistant and can operate in temperatures down to 14°F, making it ready for the field from the get-go.

