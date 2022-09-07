InventHelp Inventor Develops Short-Length Tape Measure (SNF-173)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a modified tape measure for taking various short-length measurements," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the SHORT STICK. My design can be easily carried in a pocket or work overalls."

The invention provides short and quick use of a tape measure device. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and use a conventional spooled tape housing. As a result, it increases efficiency and it saves time, effort and space. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for construction workers, trade workers, households, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

