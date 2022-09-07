Great Place to Work® Names FinThrive One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ in 2022, Ranking 26

Great Place to Work® Names FinThrive One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ in 2022, Ranking 26

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored FinThrive as one of the top 30 - 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 current employees at various healthcare organizations. In that survey, 85% of FinThrive's colleagues said FinThrive is a great place to work. This number is 28% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Earning a spot on this list means that FinThrive is one of the best healthcare companies to work for in the country. We are so thankful to our committed colleagues who made this incredible honor a possibility," said Hemant Goel, CEO of FinThrive. "Our people make working at FinThrive a rewarding experience every day, and we honor all they do to help us earn this recognition."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback and reviewed anomalies in responses, news, and financial performance in comparison to other Great Place to Work Certified companies.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures.

About FinThrive

FinThrive is rethinking revenue management for healthcare. Our end-to-end revenue management software platform helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. With one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education software solutions to 3,200+ clients, including more than 1,000 U.S. based hospitals and health systems. For more information on the FinThrive story, please visit www.FinThrive.com

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey™. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

