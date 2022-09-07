California Milk Processor Board Kicks off Get Real Social Media Giveaway

3 Grand prize winners to get a year's supply of milk and $2,000

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creators of the iconic got milk?, are continuing the amplification of the Get Real campaign with a fun and engaging social media giveaway opportunity. The Get Real campaign, which launched August 22, promotes the benefits of being authentically, individually real to themselves in all aspects of life, including drinking real milk.

The Get Real gotmilk? Giveaway (PRNewswire)

The Get Real Giveaway opportunity launched on social media on September 6, 2022 at 12:00am PT and runs through September 26, 2022 at 11:59pm PT. California residents have the opportunity to enter the Get Real Giveaway when they follow @gotmilk on instagram, use Instagram or TikTok to post an original video using the Get Real campaign's theme music, and demonstrate their take on living their lives authentically! Participating in this socially-driven giveaway in celebration of authenticity opens up the opportunity to win $2,000 plus a year's supply of milk. Three lucky entrants who tag @gotmilk and use the hashtags #GetRealMilk and #sweepstakes will be selected at random after September 26.

Influencer and chef, My Nguyen of @myhealthydish kicked off the social media challenge to "Get Real" on her TikTok. Watch her TikTok and gain some inspiration on how to show your truth.

To see more of the new campaign and watch the full video click here, check out the website get-real-california.gotmilk.com, and follow us on Instagram at gotmilk or on TikTok at gotmilk.

For more information on the Giveaway rules please visit https://www.gotmilk.com/get-real-giveaway-rules/ .

About the CMPB

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous 'got milk?' campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. One recent initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The 'got milk?' trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.

