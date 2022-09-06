Padma Doniparthi, MD, DABA, DABPM, AAHPC, Joins Pain Specialists of America in Temple and Georgetown, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America (PSA) is pleased to announce that Padma Doniparthi, MD, DABA, DABPM, AAHPC, has joined their team to provide patient care in their Temple and Georgetown, Texas communities. Dr. Doniparthi is a best-in-class, triple board-certified interventional pain management physician with over 20 years of excellence. She has relocated to the Georgetown community from Brookfield, WI, where she practiced interventional pain medicine.

According to PSA's Clinical President, Pankaj Mehta, MD, DABA, DABPM, "We have been looking for a highly trained interventional pain doctor to join us in Temple and Georgetown to provide care for our growing patient base, and we couldn't be more pleased to have Dr. Doniparthi join our team" PSA has a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Killeen, TX, where Dr. Mehta offers the latest and most advanced therapies for treating chronic pain. Dr. Doniparthi will join him in performing minimally invasive procedures and surgeries at this center of excellence. "Training physicians across the US gives our company an advantage that not every practice gets to experience", says Dr. Mehta, "Dr. Doniparthi's passion for learning new skills and innovation makes her an asset to the growing team of experts in the interventional pain specialty".

Dr. Padma Doniparthi is a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, Pain Management and Hospice and Palliative Care. After attending medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, she trained at Baylor University Medical Center for her Internship and UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas, for her Anesthesiology Residency. She completed her Interventional Pain Management residency and fellowship training at The Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. With over twenty years of interventional pain management experience, Dr. Doniparthi offers a variety of treatment options with a patient-centric practice and multidisciplinary approach.

Dr. Doniparthi, her husband and their three children enjoy traveling together and outdoor activities. She is proud that all of her children are becoming physicians to serve the needs of the community. A leader in her field, she was named Patients' Choice and Compassionate Doctor - 10 years & running as the top 3% of U.S. physicians. This annual recognition reflects the difference she has made in the lives of her patients. The honor is bestowed to physicians who have received near-perfect scores, as voted by patients. The Compassionate Doctor Certification is granted to physicians who treat their patients with the utmost kindness. The honor is granted based on a physician's overall and bedside manner scores.

Pain Specialists of America is an interventional pain management group with highly educated, double and triple-board-certified pain physicians. Many of our physician leaders have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country, like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. We offer services at 15 convenient office locations in Texas along the I-35 corridor from Waco to San Antonio. Our providers and their care teams develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches and offer the latest advanced interventional options available. Our Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve quality of life, allowing patients to return to normal daily functions as quickly as possible.

