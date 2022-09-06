IMAX Names Jennifer Horsley As Senior Vice President Of Investor Relations

Longstanding Finance Executive Joins IMAX to Oversee Global Investor Relations Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) has named Jennifer Horsley as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for IMAX. In her role, Horsley will oversee the Company's worldwide investor relations strategy and serve as its leader with the investment community, as IMAX seeks to evolve and grow its global entertainment technology platform. She joins IMAX from leading adtech firm Taboola, where she was part of the core executive team that took the company public in June 2021. Horsley will report directly to IMAX Chief Financial Officer Natasha Fernandes and be based in the Company's New York office.

"Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships," said Fernandes. "Her leadership will be invaluable to IMAX as we continue to build on the strength of our unique model, capitalize on a remarkable multi-year blockbuster slate, and expand our global platform through new growth opportunities."

"I am excited to join IMAX, one of the most innovative global entertainment technology companies, and to work with Rich, Natasha and the team in communicating our compelling investment proposition," said Horsley. "IMAX is uniquely positioned at the nexus of top creators and consumers and differentiated through its proprietary technology platform, global reach and asset-lite business model. I cannot wait to share that story and the power of the IMAX Experience."

Horsley has more than twenty years of experience across investor relations, financial management, strategic planning, and communications. Prior to Taboola, Horsley spent the first two decades of her career at Fortune 500 firm Xerox Corporation, where she held various roles across financial operations, FP&A and accounting before ultimately rising to the role of Vice President of Investor Relations.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX theater systems (1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

