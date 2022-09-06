Five Iron Golf to host Macklemore and his Golf Brand Bogey Boys for a Las Vegas Pop-Up Shop

Friday, September 9 from 7-8pm Macklemore will Meet Select Fans at Five Iron Golf Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY Award winning recording artist and Five Iron Golf co-owner Macklemore is bringing his golf and lifestyle brand Bogey Boys to Five Iron Golf's Las Vegas location for a weekend pop-up shopping experience Friday, September 9 through Saturday, September 10. Macklemore will visit for a special meet and greet experience on September 9th from 7-8 p.m. where the first 100 fans who purchase Bogey Boys gear will receive a limited edition Macklemore signed poster, a photo opportunity and a free league team with Five Iron Golf.

Five Iron Golf, the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, opened its eleventh location nationally in Seattle in March 2022, inspired in part and backed by the Seattle-based musical artist. An avid golfer, Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, joined Five Iron Golf as a brand ambassador and co-owner, furthering his goal of encouraging participation in the sport by making golf more accessible. "This is the first ever pop-up experience Bogey Boys has done with Five Iron Golf. I am excited to bring this concept to more locations in the future. Five Iron is amazing because it doesn't matter if you're a scratch golfer or you've never held a club, you're going to have a great time," said Haggerty.

Macklemore will be in town for his show at Allegiant Stadium alongside Imagine Dragons on Saturday, September 10. The Bogey Boys pop-up will run from September 9-10 featuring a number of new styles to purchase at Five Iron Golf's Las Vegas venue located inside AREA15 , Las Vegas' newest immersive entertainment district, located just off the Las Vegas Strip at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Macklemore will be available for select virtual interviews on Thursday, September 8. For more information, please email Katie Stotts at stotts@knighteady.com .

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology and entertainment to inspire community and make the game enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading simulators available to rent by the half hour, instructors for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Washington, DC, with new locations coming to Boston, Detroit and Cincinnati by the end of 2022. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

About Bogey Boys:

Bogey Boys is a golf and lifestyle brand created by GRAMMY Award winning rapper Macklemore after he fell in love with the sport of golf. While combining his love of design and fashion with his new found passion for golf, he created a line for both men and women that has color, creativity, whimsy and function. All of the pieces are high quality cut and sew.

Bogey Boys' first collection launched in February 2021. Recent collections appeared in select Nordstrom locations. The current collection features an assortment of polos, button downs, tees as well as branded logo products and golf accessories.

Products range in price from $20-$150. For additional information, please go to BogeyBoys.com .

