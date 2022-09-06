American Payroll Association Celebrates Payroll, Offers Free Paycheck and Scholarships During National Payroll Week

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association is celebrating payroll professionals and offering scholarship opportunities, paycheck maximizing tips, and a chance to win an extra paycheck during National Payroll Week®, September 5-9. National Payroll Week recognizes the contributions of America's 150 million workers and the payroll professionals who ensure they're paid accurately and on-time, every time.

"For National Payroll Week we celebrate payroll and its tremendous impact on our country," said APA Executive Director, Dan Maddux. "The partnership of America's workers, government agencies, and payroll professionals creates the very foundations of the American way of life."

Individuals are invited to take the annual "Getting Paid In America" survey at www.nationalpayrollweek.com. This survey provides insight on evolving payroll and wage payment trends. One randomly selected participant will win the NPW grand prize of a bonus paycheck and a vacation for two.

The APA and its members also provide money-saving payroll education during National Payroll Week. Visitors to the NPW website can access tools and resources to help them get the most out of their paychecks. A simple step like reevaluating your Form W-4 can result in more money in your pocket each payday.

In addition, through NPW's Money Matters National Education Day (MMNED) initiative, the APA and sponsor Paychex will award three scholarships for individuals pursuing continuing education in colleges, universities, and other venues. Each year MMNED connects hundreds of payroll professionals with local schools, community organizations, and youth groups. Payroll professionals teach young adults about the payroll withholding system and the basics of how their paycheck is calculated, through an interactive presentation.

"Many people don't realize that making a few small changes can greatly impact their take-home pay," said Maddux. "National Payroll Week provides an opportunity for payroll professionals to share valuable payroll knowledge with workers of all ages."

For more information about NPW and how you can get involved, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

National Payroll Week is sponsored by Diamond Sponsor ADP; MMNED Sponsor Paychex; Platinum Sponsors Ceridian, DailyPay, Fintwist by Comdata, Money Network, Netspend, rapid!, UKG, and Workday; and Media Partners Jobing.com and Symmetry Software.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

View original content:

SOURCE The American Payroll Association