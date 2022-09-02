TruDiagnostic announces launch of first 3rd generation aging algorithm at lower cost for precise tracking of age interventions.

TruDiagnostic announces launch of first 3rd generation aging algorithm at lower cost for precise tracking of age interventions.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDiagnostic announced the launch of TruAge PACE: a revolutionary pace of aging test that tracks short-term changes in biological aging rate.

With PACE, individuals now have the ability to detect rapid aging at an early age

Biologically, aging is the process of human cells slowly losing function over time. This process can be tracked by examining molecular markers called methylation, and using advanced algorithms to sort those markers and calculate a person's 'biological age.' However, this ability to track aging is dependent on the ability of the algorithms themselves.

Until recently, most algorithms were trained on chronological age - they had poor responsiveness to interventions that are known to impact the biological course of aging.

The Dunedin Pace of Aging Algorithm (PACE) was created by researchers from Duke, and the University of Otago over the course of 50 years of longitudinal research. It offers a revolutionary way to track aging which looks at an individual's current rate of aging.

In aging studies, this algorithm has shown that those with accelerated aging rates (PACE value greater than 1.0) have greater risk of poor health outcomes such as increased risk of chronic disease diagnosis and death. Faster-aging cohorts also displayed a higher long-term risk of cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer's disease, and other chronic diseases. Faster aging is also associated with quality of life-related metrics such as ability to balance, muscle mass, IQs and mental processing speeds, and even facial aging.

Additionally, PACE offered a high degree of precision, and strong ability to positively react to interventions known to improve phenotypes of aging. Read more about the benefits of this algorithm compared to others here.

With PACE, individuals now have the ability to detect rapid aging at an early age and head it off with preventative measures as a young adult, rather than trying to reverse the cumulative effects of aging that have begun to show outwardly later in life.

Older individuals can also use PACE to track the impacts of interventions, and real-time changes to lifelong health risks with a test that just takes a few drops of blood, and 2-3 weeks of lab processing.

TruDiagnostic is proud to be the first to offer this powerful, third-generation clock to the public at an affordable price through TruAge PACE.

For more information, contact:

TruDiagnostic Inc.

Hannah Went

937-570-0471

Support@TruDiagnostic.com

View original content:

SOURCE TruDiagnostic