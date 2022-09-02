Kate Hall Promoted to Vice President of Strategic Management at Monroe Community Credit Union

MONROE, Mich., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kate Hall to Vice President of Strategic Management. In her new role, Hall will manage the credit union's strategic initiatives and projects, while continuing to oversee its marketing efforts. Hall has been employed with the credit union for ten years.

Kate Hall, Vice President of Strategic Management (PRNewswire)

"Kate is a valuable member of the Executive Leadership Team and has been a significant contributor to our growth and success over the years. She epitomizes the credit union's passion statement with her extraordinary dedication to serve our membership and community," said Kristine Brenner, President/CEO of MCCU.

Hall is active within the Monroe community, serving as chairperson for the Monroe High School BAMO board, board treasurer for Habitat for Humanity of Monroe, board member for the Rotary Club of Monroe, committee member for the Women's Leadership Initiative, member of the Monroe County Diversity Committee, member of Detroit Women in Business for Good, and as an Election Inspector for the City of Monroe. Hall attended Eastern Michigan University for both her undergraduate and graduate education and is a Certified Strategic Marketing Executive.

About Monroe Community Credit Union:

MCCU is a locally owned and operated, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Monroe, MI with $330 million in assets, six banking locations and 30,000 members. MCCU's field of membership includes those who live, work, worship, or attend school in the state of Michigan and in the Ohio counties of Fulton, Lucas, or Wood. MCCU was voted Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Lender in Monroe for 2021.

Contact: Kate Hall

MCCU

Phone: 734-384-2717

Fax: 734-242-6911

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monroe Community Credit Union