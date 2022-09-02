Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana

Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City add nearly 20,000 square feet of world-class amenities

NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, La., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah's debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.

"This was a special week for Caesars and our longstanding commitment to Louisiana," said Dan Real, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. "The opening of our world-class Caesars Sportsbook locations and the new World Series of Poker® Room add to the legacy that Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City have built in the Gulf Coast region. We're ready to welcome sports fans into our sportsbooks, and we're proud to open the largest poker room in Louisiana, true to the WSOP brand and what it represents."

To commemorate these openings, Caesars held two ceremonial events inside Harrah's and Horseshoe this week, each featuring a ribbon-cutting and ceremonial first bet.

In New Orleans, Archie and Cooper Manning joined Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saint Rickey Jackson, local dignitaries, and Saints Superfan Leroy Mitchell Jr., better known as "Whistle Monsta," to open the new sportsbook and poker room. Jackson placed the ceremonial first bet with his $1,000 wager on the Saints to win the Super Bowl at 40/1 odds and any possible winnings benefitting the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). In Bossier City, Caesars Sportsbook opened in grand fashion with Mayor Tommy Chandler cutting the ribbon ahead of a massive ceremonial first bet of $200,000, placed by a VIP and well-known guest.

Harrah's New Orleans now boasts a 5,700-square-foot sportsbook with four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks, a 147-foot video screen, and a state-of-the-art, high-powered audio system adjacent to the 5,000-square-foot World Series of Poker Room featuring 20 poker tables. The openings mark another phase in the ongoing $325 million transformation of Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans, which is expected to be completed by 2024.

Horseshoe Bossier City's new Caesars Sportsbook further cements its status as the foremost entertainment destination in northwest Louisiana. The more than 6,900-square-foot space features three betting windows, 15 self-service betting kiosks, more than 94 TVs with a state-of-the-art, high-powered audio system, a VIP viewing section, and a massive bar.

"These incredible openings are a testament to Louisiana residents, our Team Members and the guests who visit these historic resorts," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "We truly feel like we're part of the home team in Louisiana, and we take pride in serving the great customers and sports fans in the state. From our Caesars Sportsbook app to our retail sportsbooks and now our elevated World Series of Poker Room, we embrace the opportunity to provide guests with even more unforgettable experiences."

Caesars remains committed to investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide unequaled sports and entertainment experiences throughout Louisiana. This commitment will see Isle of Capri Lake Charles transform into Horseshoe Lake Charles, which will reopen with a new Caesars Sportsbook location in the coming months.

In addition to in-person wagering at these properties, the easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook app features improved performance with a focus on speed, ease of use, and intuitive features to make getting a bet down easier than ever. Bettors can take advantage of additional ways to deposit funds, faster payouts, live scoreboards, and expanded in-play betting options, as well as same-game parlays, new cashout functionality, and more ways to wager with thousands of additional markets.

Eligible sports fans in select Louisiana parishes can download the app on iOS or Android, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of a new special sign-up offer for first-time users:

The Full Caesar An additional 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits

One free bet equal to the amount of your first wager up to $1,250

Full offer terms found here

Both online and in-person, Caesars Sportsbook integrates the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Every bet placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

Caesars has local partnerships with the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, LSU Athletics, and a historic 20-year, exclusive naming rights deal with the Saints for the Caesars Superdome, the future home of Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming with a decades-long commitment to responsible gaming practices. As Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key emphasis, and customers in Louisiana can directly access responsible gaming resources through Caesars Sportsbook's work with regulators and the community. In addition, the Caesars Sportsbook app has best-in-class tools in place to prevent problem gambling, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

