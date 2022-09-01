Preferred Employers Insurance Welcomes Eric James

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric James has joined Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, as the company's newest Sales & Distribution Manager. As a workers' compensation insurance specialist, Eric brings his regional expertise in underwriting and sales to our Northern California team. Eric's leadership will focus on establishing broker relationships, assisting producers in achieving sales targets and growing sales volume profitably in the greater Sacramento area.

"Eric is the perfect addition to our team because of the breadth of experience he brings to the table," comments Rick Chen, Director of Sales & Distribution at Preferred Employers. "It's rare that you find a sales manager with equal parts experience in workers' compensation, claims management and new business development—we're excited to have Eric as a member of our team," he continued.

Preferred Employers Insurance was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price and workers' compensation insurance services available in the state of California. Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

