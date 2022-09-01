National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Leads the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, national 43 Challenge research and fundraising initiative harnesses community involvement

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the beginning of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), committed to eradicating childhood cancer, is launching an annual appeal to support pediatric cancer research. Every day, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer, and NPCF's latest campaign aims to dramatically reduce that statistic.

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (PRNewswire)

The NPCF recently launched a nationwide grant program called the 43 Challenge, encouraging physicians, scientists and thought leaders to submit proposals for a $4.3 million research grant. Since only 4% of all federal funding for cancer research is spent on projects involving childhood cancer, NPCF's goal is for the grant program to help offset this lack of funding.

NPCF is proud to announce the following winners of the $4.3 million research grant: pediatric oncologist, Dr. Dan Weiser at Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center/Children's Hospital at Montefiore; Dr. Keisuke Iwamoto at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; and Dr. Gregory Sullivan at Paratope Bio, LLC. Each of these winning thought leaders has a scientific theory to advance the fight against pediatric cancer, and the NPCF grants will allow them to advance their studies and research.

Dr. Weiser's science has identified a novel technology that can control and degrade a specific c-MYC gene (known as the master regulator) across many types of cancer. Since c-MYC is detected in 74% of human cancers, the ability to degrade and attack this common link has the potential to transform the treatment of cancer.

Dr. Iwamoto is a renowned expert on radiation and its use in cancer treatment. Using his studies into the radiological effects of nuclear bombs on survivors during WWII, he will use quantum mechanics to precisely target specific tumor cells without harming normal cells, revolutionizing cancer treatment. The method uses conventional clinical procedures in a novel combination within a weak magnetic field, akin to a refrigerator magnet's. If successful, it could be introduced into any hospital without major infrastructural, financial, or procedural difficulty to treat children and even infants with medulloblastoma, the most common childhood brain cancer.

The work of Dr. Sullivan and Paratope Bio, LLC will leapfrog traditional drug development to produce a smart set of innate antibodies that have limited toxicity and would specifically attack pediatric tumors.

"As a result of NPCF's 43 Challenge campaign, we've identified research proposals valued at $50 million. We need the public's support to pursue these studies, complete this critical science, and save these children's lives," said NPCF CEO David Frazer.

To help raise critical research funds, communities are encouraged to visit www.helpfundthecure.org and donate in increments of 43. Individuals and companies are also encouraged to challenge 43 friends, family members or associates in their network to support their fundraising goals.

NPCF's 43 Challenge has reached a nationwide audience, with celebrity participants such as Tom Brady and Kathy Ireland. Brady recently joined NPCF in its Cut for a Cure event, allowing cancer patients to dye his hair orange to help raise awareness for pediatric cancer research. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is recognized by Charity Navigator as the charitable leader for fiscal responsibility, and for advancing research that involves fewer toxic approaches and shifting towards more therapeutic treatments.

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. We govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (called the Sunshine Project) consisting of physicians and scientists from thirty-two of the top hospitals in the nation. We collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Tom Brady participating in NPCF's 43 Challenge (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/National Pediatric Cancer Found) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation