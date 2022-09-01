Liberty HealthShare Launches Liberty Rise Sharing Program for Young Adults

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today launched a new program designed specifically for young adults.

Liberty HealthShare (PRNewswire)

"Young adults have almost no reasonably priced options if they want to participate in healthsharing," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "We believe our new Liberty Rise sharing program will be very popular with them and are excited to be able to offer it."

Liberty Rise is a budget-friendly sharing program for young adults, ages 18-29, starting out on their own. It is a low-cost alternative for individuals and married couples without children. With a monthly sharing contribution of just $119 a month, Liberty Rise offers the peace-of-mind young adults need about their healthcare expenses.

Unlike health insurance plans that have deductibles amounting to several thousand dollars before they provide coverage, Liberty Rise members can share the entire cost of an eligible expense, such as a primary care physician visit, with just a small per visit unshared amount.

"Knowing you can see your primary care physician and only have to pay $25 at the time of the visit or go to an urgent care facility and only have a $50 unshared amount, is exactly the kind of sharing program young adults are looking for," said Morrow.

Medical expenses eligible for sharing for Liberty Rise members include, primary care physicians, specialist physicians, urgent care, hospital stay, in-/out-patient surgeon fees, emergency room, CT scans and MRI scans.

In addition to Liberty Rise, Liberty HealthShare has a variety of sharing programs from which to choose. All options are affordable and designed to fit the needs of different types and sizes of families. Members have control over choosing doctors and providers that offer fair pricing as Liberty HealthShare does not require them to use a limited network.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs: Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect and Liberty Essential are excellent for singles, couples and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly sharing contribution of just $159. For couples, monthly shares start at $259. Affordable family programs start at $499 per month. These programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care and even Lasik surgery.

The newly introduced Liberty Assist program is an affordable sharing program for people ages 65-84 who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts for Liberty Assist start at just $85.

Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about Liberty Rise or any of Liberty HealthShare's other sharing programs visit www.libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237, extension 2120.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare