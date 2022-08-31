United Airlines to Present at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United will present at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September 7, beginning at 10:20 a.m. CT / 11:20 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Airlines