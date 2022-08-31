Undiscovered Paradise: Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México Set to Welcome First Guests to Secluded Oceanfront Nature Reserve in Late 2022

Located on a private peninsula on the Pacific coast surrounded by more than 3000 acres of verdant jungle, Four Seasons will connect guests to Mexican heritage and culture in an all new, ultra-luxurious nature experience

TAMARINDO, Mexico, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México is now accepting reservations ahead of its anticipated opening in late 2022.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México sits on a private peninsula off Mexico´s Pacific Coast in Jalisco. Surrounded by more than 3,000 acres of verdant jungle, the Resort´s undiscovered location offers guests a new way to enjoy Mexico´s rich culture and cherished land. (PRNewswire)

Equally committed to preservation of the natural landscape, celebration of its country's deep heritage and providing the ultimate luxury travel experience, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is a tribute to Mexico. The Resort will offer 157 contemporary Mexican accommodations – many with private pools – plus four restaurants and bars, a superb golf course, a transformative spa and wellness experience, and much more.

"In Tamarindo, we are creating a new resort experience that is deeply connected both physically and spiritually with its surroundings," notes Vince Parrotta, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations – Americas West. "Working closely with our visionary owner partners and myriad local and regional designers and artisans, we are offering something entirely new. To put it simply, if you think you know Mexico, you haven't been to Tamarindo."

A defining characteristic of the Resort is that just 2% of the surrounding nature reserve will be developed.

"We are dedicated to the concept of 'rewilding,' enabling the Earth's natural rhythms to flourish and nature to recover its balance," says the Resort's General Manager Felix Murillo. "Everything we are doing is guided by this ethos, and it is our hope that our guests will form a deep connection both to the land and the coastline, and that in doing so they can recover their own balance and leave inspired and energized."

With unique features including an on-site working farm, Rancho Ortega, and a Discovery Centre that will serve as an introduction to nearly unlimited exploration and recreational pursuits, guests will be able to create their own version of paradise in this undiscovered part of Mexico.

"Jalisco is one of the most economically and culturally important states in Mexico, owing to its natural resources as well as its long history and culture," says Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, Governor of Jalisco, México. "We are proud to welcome visitors of the state to Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México, a resort that represents the best in Mexican talent and celebrates Jalisco's rich land, people and traditions."

A Unique Collaboration

"In Tamarindo, we are showcasing the very best of what this destination has to offer in an unmatched natural oceanside setting," says Pedro Verea Hernandez, CEO of Paralelo 19, the owners of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México. "We are thrilled to work with Four Seasons in bringing this vision to life."

An integral part of the character of the Resort is puro talento Mexicano, the celebration of Mexican talent across all design disciplines, beginning with a partnership between the country's greatest contemporary architects, Victor Legorreta and Mauricio Rocha, who came together as LegoRocha specifically for this project. LegoRocha, along with lead interior designers Uribe Krayer, and Estudio Esterlina, have effused every space and touchpoint with elements of pre-Hispanic culture and contemporary Mexican aesthetics. The team was also joined by landscape designer Mario Schjetnan, and restaurant designers Esrawe Studio and Bibiana Huber to complete the Resort's contemporary Mexican look and feel. From employee fashion by Mexico City-based designer Kris Goyri to tableware, hammocks, hampers, candles and countless functional items and decorative details hand made by philanthropic alliances throughout the country, guests will feel connected to Mexico's rich heritage and modern lifestyle at every turn.

Exploring the Reserve

The centre of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is the Discovery Centre, a starting point to engaging in the natural cycles of the region from ocean to jungle across the Reserve. The Resort's on-site team of biologists is eager to introduce guests to the area's biodiversity, including its more than 70 endemic species of wildlife and hundreds of birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles to be seen throughout the Reserve's more than 3,000 acres (1,220 hectares).

Zero-Mile Sourcing: Rancho Ortega

While on-site chef's gardens have become standard at many hotels, the Resort team saw the broader possibilities offered by the region's micro climate, and thus Rancho Ortega, a 35 acre (14 hectare) working farm, was born. Here, under the vision and leadership of Four Seasons Culinary Director Nicolás Piatti, the cultivating of indigenous and newly introduced plants supplies the Resort's restaurants with true zero-mile, root-to-dish produce. It also serves as a study centre for rare species, sustainable farming, and creative culinary exploration.

"We have a flock of egg-producing chickens roaming the farm now, and there are 17 varieties of fruit trees already producing pomegranates, figs, cocoa, guava and more," notes Chef Piatti, who has also spent months sourcing additional products from throughout the country, including a selection of endemic corn varieties from the Yucatan.

"And we are particularly excited at the progress of more than 8,500 agave azul plants we are cultivating here at the Resort with the blessing of Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council," he smiles.

Dining at Four Seasons – Celebrating the region's dramatic seasonality and blending traditional flavours with modern techniques and ingredient-forward creativity, the Resort's four food and drink outlets will offer settings for everything from starlit dinners to barefoot lunches and opportunities to raise a glass with old and new friends.

Each restaurant is an individual concept inspired by its surroundings, including Coyul, where famed Mexican Chef Elena Reygadas uses the country's bountiful harvest to take modern Mexican cuisine in exciting new directions. At Sal, just steps from the Pacific Ocean, the freshest seafood is presented with elevated culinary artistry, along with artisanal cocktails best enjoyed during the spectacular golden hour. There's also Nacho, a casual poolside taqueria featuring homestyle Mexican favourites.

More Reasons to Come to Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo

The Spa experience at Four Seasons continues the journey of immersion in the culture and landscape of the region, with treatments designed to connect guests with the elements and rhythms of this unique part of the world. Highlights include a temazcal ceremony, a pre-Hispanic tradition that brings together medicinal herbs and spiritual rituals to encourage personal reflection, contemplation, and re-connection.

Facilities also include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, three pools in addition to those found in many of the Resort's accommodations, plus three beaches and numerous coves ringing the peninsula.

Golfers will love the 18-hole, par 72 El Tamarindo course carefully carved into the natural landscape, with palm fringed fairways and greens and breath-taking views with every shot. A favourite of those-in-the-know since 1995, the course is now part of Four Seasons and will offer course-side restaurant Nueve and a pro shop.

For younger guests who want time to themselves, there's the well-equipped Escondite teen centre as well as the fully supervised Carmelo program, featuring activities that introduce children ages 5-12 to Mexican culture, history and the wonders of the Reserve's natural environment.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo also offers intriguing possibilities for events ranging from corporate retreats, weddings and family reunions to photo and video shoots, with a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces, including a private beach and the terraced Melaque Lawn inspired by juego de pelota, an ancient Mayan ball game, complete with full outdoor kitchen.

Be Among the First – Ever – to Experience Tamarindo, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning in late 2022. Book online, or call +52 357 689 0100.

The Resort is located between the towns of La Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad, 35 minutes by car from Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO) to the entrance of the Resort. Direct flights are available from Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Calgary and Mexico City, with connections available throughout North America and beyond. The airport also accommodates a limited number of private aircraft. Contact the Resort's in-house Tamarindo Experience Experts for airport transfers, rental cars or arrivals by sea.

Media Contact:

Emily Borgeest

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts