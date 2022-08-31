Nreal Air AR Glasses Receive TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort (AR) Certification

SHANGHAI , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 22, 2022, TÜV Rheinland Greater China ("TÜV Rheinland") awarded the Eye Comfort (AR) Certification for Nreal's AR glasses, Nreal Air, ahead of the device's official launch in China. The bestowal of TÜV Rheinland's highest-level display certification for AR devices to Nreal Air follows Nreal's earlier accolade in February of this year, in which the brand received TÜV Rheinland's world-first Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Free certifications for AR glasses.

The Eye Comfort (AR) standard embodies TÜV Rheinland's endeavor to expand its eye comfort standard system to the realm of augmented reality. This consists of visual perception, visual health, ergonomic design, user experience, and health guidelines. AR products that comply with this standard and are granted this designation meet strict ergonomic and user-experience design requirements, including a high-quality display, improvements to eye health, and a comfortable user experience.

Jin Peng, Nreal co-founder and head of commercialization and strategy, explains, "As a near-eye display device, the health and comfort of users of AR glasses must be prioritized for the benefit of users. Without regard for users, a lack of focus on high definition and colorful image quality will often deliver a nauseating user experience. However, with Nreal Air, we're setting the standard for superior comfort for our users' eyes. And this is in part due to optimizations introduced to reduce the causes of discomfort, including blue light, flicker, and vergence-accommodation conflict (VAC). All these are made possible by our newly launched and world-leading self-developed optical display architecture -- the 'Jinghong Ruiying' optical engine 2.0 -- along with the industry's top micro-OLED screen, and our original 'Pixel tuning/anti-distortion algorithm.' We will also step up our collaboration with TÜV Rheinland in the days to come, as we work together to develop a premium standard for the AR industry and improve the visual experience for consumers."

Since its debut last year, the Nreal Air glasses have been catapulted into the spotlight in select markets and are top-of-mind among consumers. Nreal Air, designed to offer large-screen viewing, features a micro-OLED screen with a 46-degree field-of-view (FoV) and 49 pixels per degree (PPD), which is double the resolution of regular VR glasses. The optical quality test shows that 99.5% of the sRGB color gamut on the Nreal Air's screen can be achieved without visual distortion. Nreal Air offers industry-leading brightness and color uniformity, grayscale rendition, and contrast ratio. In addition, Nreal Air achieves a strong contrast between the screen and full ambient light in both indoor and outdoor settings, thereby enabling users to comfortably use the glasses in ambient light.

When it comes to visual health, Nreal Air conforms to the TÜV Rheinland standard for Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution). The high-energy visible blue light in the blue light spectrum that's emitted by Nreal Air's micro-OLED screen is a mere 31%. This effectively ensures the utmost comfort for the user, despite Nreal Air offering high-end color performance. Furthermore, Nreal Air meets the Flicker-Free criteria, alleviating the visual fatigue caused by display flickering.

As well, Nreal Air offers its users a shield to protect them from strong outdoor ambient light. Myopia lenses can also be customized and added for users that wear eyeglasses by mounting them behind the lenses of the AR glasses, providing an improved viewing experience.

Nreal's TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort (AR) Certification is the culmination of its user experience research, in which Nreal Air AR products were compared with 2D display devices. This included observing parametric changes in the critical flicker fusion frequency (CFFF), visual acuity, visual sensitivity, the accommodative convergence over accommodation (AC/A) ratio, and finally the convergence accommodation to convergence (CA/C) ratio. User evaluation questionnaires were also used to assess and diagnose the changes in visual fatigue among users. The results showed that users were able to enjoy a better visual experience with Nreal Air products in lieu of flat 2D displays.

Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical, states, "In the emerging AR/VR field, Nreal and our company both attach great importance to the visual health and comfort of users. The TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort (AR) Certification not only serves as the highest authentication of displays in the AR domain, but is also the epitome of Nreal's unremitting effort to introduce AR products to the world with great importance to a comfortable user experience attached. Looking ahead, TÜV Rheinland will continue to leverage its abundant experience and technical expertise in the field of display product testing and certification. By developing and improving the testing standards based on a concerted effort with industry partners, we aim to empower the technological innovation and user experience enhancement of AR glasses and steer the industry in forging ahead in the pursuit of higher standards."

