Following $48 Million Week, HiBid.com Auctions Now Feature Jewelry, Louis Vuitton Bags, Big-Screen TVs, and More

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions held last week through HiBid.com brought in more than $48 million (gross auction proceeds). From August 22nd through the 28th, HiBid.com averaged 1.66 million bids on the site per day, resulting in the sale of over half a million lots. Some of the items currently up for bidding on HiBid.com include fine and costume jewelry, pearls, gemstones, rare coins, gold and silver bullion, restaurant/bar appliances and furniture, big-screen TVs, and neon bar signs. Noteworthy lots include a Maravedis coin, Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags, and diamond watches.

August 22nd-28th HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $48,190,506

Lots Sold: 562,959

Online-Only Auctions: 1,337

Webcast Auctions: 115

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.02 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.66 Million

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

