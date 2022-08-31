Catalyst Connect Recognized in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

Catalyst Connect ranked 320th fastest growing software small business in United States, reported growth of 244% by Inc. 5000's annual list for 2022

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month Inc. revealed that Catalyst Connect is No. 2388 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Catalyst Connect specializes in implementing Zoho software to streamline client engagement and operations. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Our growth is thanks to the many who helped lay a foundation for success. From the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management to Zoho's partner program and our invaluable employees, the realization of our company's vision would not have been possible without you.



- John-Mark Bantock, CEO

Catalyst Connect has grown by nearly 250% since 2019 by helping organizations implement Zoho software, integrate third party systems and deploy customer portals to work efficiently in a new remote based environment. By focusing on end to end solutions, Catalyst Connect's holistic approach has led to the development of novel technologies like ZPortals, a unified client portal builder for Zoho, deepening their pool of product offerings and creating a market for exceptional stand-alone or integrated applications.

Catalyst Connect has developed software solutions for organizations across the gamut of industries, from technology and invention management for Stanford University's Center for BioDesign to bespoke logistic management solutions for Ace Hardware franchises. Some of Catalyst's most notable client successes include workflow optimization for J.D. Power and Associates, online content and project management solutions for the University of Arizona, real estate agent management solutions for Skyline Properties servicing over 1,300 agents, and solutions in the healthcare industry for state-sponsored programs.

Catalyst Connect invites you to join us for a webinar hosted by CEO John-Mark Bantock, "Software's Impact on Business Operations and Employee Turnover in a Remote-Based World" on Tuesday, October 4th at 9am PST.

