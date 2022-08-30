Unblu and Directlink Team Up to Combine Advanced AI and Conversational Banking Platform to Transform Digital-to-Human CX

New collaboration leverages leading AI to streamline multiple conversation channels and reduce friction associated with costly and fragmented customer touch points

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unblu Corp . and Directlink , today announced they are partnering to empower banks and credit unions to streamline multiple conversational channels and optimize efficiency across banking operations.

Unblu, an award-winning provider of conversational banking solutions and Directlink, a proven, AI-powered conversational platform will combine their expertise to provide financial institutions with a unified solution to capture growth opportunity and provide customers and members with the high-touch and humanized experience they want and expect.

"The time for human + AI is here. By fusing our best-in-class conversational platforms, Unblu with Directlink provides a purpose-built solution that immediately adds value and enriches the customer experience," says Mark Vanderpool, President of Directlink. "Together, we're building a connected, intelligent ecosystem for the future."

"Taking an incremental approach to digital transformation will create costly information silos," said Lisa Joseph, President of Unblu - America. "Adopting a single, integrated conversational platform will result in connected interactions that help financial institutions capture growth opportunities."

Current and prospective clients of both companies can benefit from the integration of Unblu's compliant collaboration platform and Directlink innovative AI-powered chat simultaneously. This unique partnership will unlock opportunities for financial institutions to turn customer service into a growth engine.

"We understand that banks and credit unions need to do more with less. Our clients come to us to transform their digital channels and eliminate silos," Unblu's Director of North American Alliances, Jason Karle says, "Partnering Unblu with Directlink equals 1 + 1 = 3, by creating a powerful all-in-one offering from a single-source partner."

Banks and Credit Unions looking to accelerate their digital transformation and improve their customer experience with a unified communications strategy can learn more about our collaboration at Unblu.com and Directlink.

Unblu and Directlink are exhibiting at August 29-September 1 in San Diego - visit our booths, Unblu #626, Directlink #624 to see the new offering in action.

About Unblu

Unblu is revolutionizing how financial institutions engage and support their customers online. Unblu's Conversational Platform helps banks humanize their digital channels through AI, texting, chat, video, voice and collaboration solutions. Over 160 of the world's leading banks, credit unions and wealth management firms rely on Unblu to provide them with a secure and compliant platform that increases customer satisfaction, drives revenue, and reduces customer support costs. Find out more about the conversational platform that the best run financial institutions can't live without. Visit www.unblu.com .

About Directlink

Directlink is a leading-edge voice + digital banking platform. Powered by conversational AI technology, Directlink enables banks and credit unions to design, develop and deploy intelligent virtual assistants across channels - automating customer service via hyper-personalized, human-like exchanges. Directlink offers out-of-the-box integrations and a pre-built knowledgebase to make connecting with your customers easy, simple and affordable. Visit www.directlink.ai to learn more.

