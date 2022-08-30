Regloplas Lifts its Pioneering Spirit to the Cloud

Swiss global temperature control solutions market leader goes live with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise

MUNICH, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Switzerland-based Regloplas AG has migrated to the cloud. The temperature control solutions market leader has gone live with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise as well as Infor CPQ in the multi-tenant cloud. Regloplas deployed a future-proof ERP (enterprise resource planning) infrastructure to enable scalable, digitized manufacturing processes. Implementation and customer support during the project were provided by Infor's leading partners in the DACH region for Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, AS infotrack AG and AZTEKA Consulting GmbH .

Based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Regloplas is a leading supplier of intelligent temperature control solutions with an extensive portfolio of temperature control and cooling equipment of all kinds, primarily deployed for manufacturing operations. With a market presence in 50 countries, Regloplas has earned its excellent reputation on the market not least due to its strong focus on research and development, making the organization a global technological leader in its field.

In the past few years in particular, Regloplas has achieved strong business growth. This led to a host of completely new requirements for production and the value chain, which then had to be adapted to the new market environment — not least because an expansion of the St. Gallen headquarters was pending. As a result, a new ERP infrastructure was needed that could meet the new challenges and provide Regloplas with easy-to-scale, digital manufacturing. And for this, Infor is exactly the right partner for Regloplas.

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise is specifically tailored to the needs of manufacturers and offers a complete solution package for ERP in the multi-tenant cloud. Infor CPQ configure price quote has become a critical business solution for Regioplas, with the capability to enable Regloplas to offer its customers highly customizable products. Since the go-live, more than 8 million configuration variants are now available for customers to select.

"We want to expand our pioneering role in Industry 4.0 even further and digitize our manufacturing in a highly scalable way," says Christian Eckert, CEO of Regloplas AG. "And in Infor, we have found the perfect partner, who, with their CloudSuite, can provide us with the ideal technological underpinning for this."

"Regloplas is an undefeated market leader in its field," says Frederic Russo, Infor's senior vice president of international sales & head of business operations. "Research and development play an important role for the company and, therefore, we are even more pleased to provide our solutions to a manufacturer that focuses so strongly on the sustainable digitization of its business."

