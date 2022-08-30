ReFocus Eye Health Announces Affiliation with Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health ("ReFocus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its recent affiliation with Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates ("Greenwich Ophthalmology") through which it is providing comprehensive administrative services to the practice and its physicians. This partnership marked ReFocus' seventh affiliation in Connecticut and ninth overall.

Greenwich Ophthalmology is a premier ophthalmology practice that has served the greater Connecticut and New York communities for over 40 years. Led by a physician team of Drs. Joseph Conway, Donna Densel, Gina Gladstein, Suresh Mandava, William Potter, Rebecca Shields and Jerry Tsong, the practice offers an integrated service model spanning a comprehensive continuum of ophthalmic specialties including comprehensive eye care, cataracts, glaucoma, cornea, retina, oculoplastics and pediatrics. Additionally, the practice features a colocated, state-of-the-art laser center for LASIK and other refractive procedures.

ReFocus is an eye care management services organization supporting a comprehensive continuum of ophthalmic specialties. ReFocus currently partners with more than 65 affiliated ophthalmologists and optometrists across 25 practice locations and 1 ambulatory surgery center spanning the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic US.

"We believe this partnership puts our practice in a position to focus on enhanced patient care and ultimately grow our presence in and around lower Fairfield County. We look forward to leveraging the support and resources provided by ReFocus and working with the affiliated network of eye care practices under the ReFocus platform," said Dr. Mandava.

"The ReFocus network continues to grow, attracting another leading, premium practice in New England and cementing our position as the preeminent platform in the state of Connecticut," said Daniel Doman, Chief Executive Officer of ReFocus. "We are excited to collaborate with the team at Greenwich Ophthalmology to further build upon the unparalleled reputation of clinical quality and patient-focused care that they have developed over many years."

About ReFocus Eye Health

ReFocus Eye Health is a management services organization dedicated to the provision of best-inclass administrative support to its affiliated eye care physicians. ReFocus' current affiliate network includes 25+ locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. ReFocus Eye Health is headquartered in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com.

