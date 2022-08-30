NetDragon Announces 2022 Interim Financial Results

Achieved Record Growth for Education Business with Revenue Up 71.2% YoY

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2022. NetDragon's management team will hold a webcast at 10:00am Hong Kong time on 31st August 2022 to discuss the results and recent business development.

Dr. Dejian Liu, Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We continued to make significant progress across our business in the first half of 2022 as our revenue increased by 26.3% YoY to RMB4.2 billion and net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 31.2% YoY to RMB565.1 million. Our achievement is made possible by solid commercial execution, as well as years of investment in our product R&D, global sales network and most importantly our people to maintain our overall operational competencies at the highest level."

"Our education business delivered a record growth performance in the first half. We continued to see countries around the world accelerating their adoption of edtech with an ever-growing emphasis on blended learning in K12 classrooms. As the global market leader, we continued to innovate and drive positive, sustained impact on teachers and students. As a result, we further expanded our leadership position by increasing our market share in the first half, and delivered an exceptional performance with 71.2% YoY growth in education revenue. In addition, we stepped up our effort in pursuing partnerships and potential M&A opportunities to monetize our Promethean platform with software and SAAS applications."

"In China, the resurgence of Covid-19 cases has led to challenges in the economy which inevitably affected consumer sentiment and spending power, and as a result impacted our gaming revenue during the first half. Despite the near-term challenges, we continued to focus on executing our long-term growth plan by actively building our pipeline of new games, driving players' engagement level and expanding our base of paying users of our existing games. We are also excited by the quality of our pipeline. We are developing several new games under the Eudemons IP that will continue to drive the long-term revenue growth of this legendary IP, and we are also actively expanding into new IPs, new genres, and the overseas markets."

"We are committed to following through on our capital return commitment to maximize value for our shareholders. To that end, we are pleased to announce that the Board declared a special interim dividend of HK$0.50 and an interim dividend of HK$0.40 per ordinary share for the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, we will continue to operate our business with a strong financial position with RMB3.5 billion in net cash as of June 30, 2022, which will enable us to capitalize on future acquisition, investment and strategic opportunities."

2022 First Half Financial Highlights

Revenue was RMB4.2 billion , representing a 26.3% increase YoY.

Revenue from the education business was RMB2.4 billion , representing 56.8% of the Group's total revenue and registering a 71.2% increase YoY.

Revenue from the games business was RMB1.8 billion , representing 41.9% of the Group's total revenue and registering a 3.9% decrease YoY.

Gross profit was RMB2.3 billion , representing a 4.0% increase YoY.

Core segmental profit [1] from the games business was RMB1.0 billion , representing a 6.2% decrease YoY.

Core segmental loss [1] from the education business was RMB35.7 million , representing an 86.1% improvement YoY.

Operating Profit was RMB744.6 million , representing a 7.7% increase YoY.

Non-GAAP operating profit [2] was RMB854.4 million , representing a 13.3% increase YoY.

EBITDA was RMB877.5 million , representing an 1.6% decrease YoY.

Non-GAAP EBITDA [2] was RMB1.0 billion , representing an 11.2% increase YoY.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB565.1 million , representing a 31.2% increase YoY.

Non-GAAP profit attributable to owners of the Company [2] was RMB815.8 million , representing a 44.0% increase YoY.

The Company declared a special interim dividend and an interim dividend of HK$0.50 and HK$0.40 per ordinary share respectively, for the six months ended 30 June 2022 .

Segmental Financial Highlights



2022 First Half 2021 First Half Variance (RMB '000) Gaming Education Gaming (Restated) Education (Restated) Gaming Education Revenue 1,775,729 2,409,818 1,847,548 1,407,641 -3.9 % 71.2 % Gross Profit 1,699,076 609,687 1,765,923 431,055 -3.8 % 41.4 % Gross Margin 95.7 % 25.3 % 95.6 % 30.6 % +0.1 ppts -5.3 ppts Core Segmental Profit (Loss)[1] 1,006,454 (35,672) 1,073,223 (256,327) -6.2 % -86.1 % Segmental Operating Expenses[3]











- Research and development (353,308) (225,712) (322,611) (272,141) 9.5 % -17.1 % - Selling and marketing (187,531) (252,210) (200,100) (235,190) -6.3 % 7.2 % - Administrative (152,373) (177,033) (170,948) (172,155) -10.9 % 2.8 %

[1] Core segmental profit (loss) figures are derived from the Company's reported segmental profit (loss) figures (presented in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") 8) but exclude non-core/operating, non-recurring or unallocated items including government grants, intercompany finance costs, impairment loss (net of reversal), impairment loss of intangible assets, inventories and interest in an associate, fair value change and exchange difference on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), fair value change and exchange difference on derivative financial instruments, interest expense and exchange difference on convertible and exchangeable bonds and redundancy payment. [2] To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with HKFRSs, the use of non-GAAP measures is provided solely to enhance the overall understanding of the Group's current financial performance. The non-GAAP measures are not expressly permitted measures under HKFRSs and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies. The non-GAAP measures of the Group exclude share-based payments expense, amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions of subsidiaries, impairment loss of intangible assets, inventories and interest in an associate, fair value change on financial assets at FVTPL, fair value change on derivative financial instruments, finance costs, interest income on pledged bank deposits and exchange difference on financial assets at FVTPL, bank borrowings, convertible and exchangeable bonds and derivative financial instruments. [3] Segmental operating expenses exclude unallocated expenses/income such as depreciation, amortisation and exchange difference that have been grouped into SG&A categories on the Company's reported consolidated financial statements, but cannot be allocated to specific business segments for purpose of calculating the segmental profit (loss) figures in accordance with HKFRS 8.

Education Business

Our education business achieved a record growth rate as its revenue in the first half increased by 71.2% YoY, reaching RMB2.4 billion. Core segmental loss narrowed to RMB35.7 million as we benefit from strong operating leverage and disciplined cost management measures.

We continued to benefit from the accelerating global trend of edtech adoption and the growing emphasis on blended learning. And it has become increasingly clear that IFPD (interactive flat panel displays) is a necessity in every K12 classrooms, without which blended learning is not possible. As a result, the industry saw a phenomenal 71.5% YoY growth in shipment volume of IFPD in the international market during the first half of 2022[4]. As the global market leader in IFPD, we continued to capitalize on the market momentum by delivering 82.5% YoY and 46.9% HoH growth in our volume shipment of IFPD. Not only did we hold the number-one market share globally, we also expanded our market share by 4.1 ppts HoH to 26.0% in the first half[5]. We continued to win in the market as we increased our market share in all of our Top 5 countries by revenue contribution, namely the U.S., Italy, the U.K., Germany and France.

Our gross margin for the education business saw a decline from 30.6% to 25.3% YoY due to higher material and freight cost, and a 4.3% YoY reduction in ASP as we sold down inventory of ActivPanel 7 in anticipation of our new ActivPanel 9 product launch in June. Since the second half of 2021, we have seen materials cost and freight cost trending down as global supply chain challenges started to ease, and as we continued to implement best practice measures on cost management, we have seen margin improvement on a sequential basis. Excluding the tariff impact, our adjusted gross margin for our key subsidiary Promethean increased by 1.3 ppts HoH from 28.6% to 29.9% in the first half of 2022.

We reached a major milestone in product innovation during the first half as Promethean introduced the all-new ActivPanel 9 in June to deliver transformational user experience with enhanced simplicity, connectivity, security, adaptability, and longevity to address the key needs of the educators in a hybrid learning environment. Shipment has started since the official launch, and we expect the new model to continue to drive our future revenue growth. We also stepped up our effort in exploring for software monetization opportunities for our Promethean platform. In June, Promethean entered into a US-based exclusive distribution agreement with leading education AI technology company Merlyn Mind as our first step to leverage our sales network to expand beyond hardware sales into SaaS solutions. At the same time, we are actively pursuing M&A opportunities with the intention to plug in ready-to-monetize software tools into our Promethean platform.

We continued to develop traction with our B2G country-rollout strategy. In Egypt, shipment for the definitive contract signed in Q1 (to supply 94,000 Promethean panels to K-12 schools around the country) is expected to commence in the second half of this year. In China, our priority is focused on our partnership with the National Center for Education Technology ("NCET"), a unit directly under the National Ministry of Education in China, in building the National K-12 Smart Education Platform. Since the launch of this platform on 1st March, the average daily page-view exceeded 40 million and number of registered users reached 21 million, as more and more regions within China are starting to adopt the platform.

Looking forward, we expect 2022 to be a year of exceptional growth. With our new ActivPanel 9, our expanded market leadership position and our operational capability, we believe we are in a strong position to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

[4] Based on Futuresource Consulting Q2 2022 World Interactive Displays Report in Aug 2022. International market refers to global K-12 interactive panel market excluding China. [5] Market share of global K-12 interactive panel market excluding China

Gaming Business

Revenue of our gaming business decreased by 3.9% YoY to RMB1.8 billion in the first half of 2022, as the macro-economic impact in China has led to more conservative players' spending across our domestic games. Revenue from our PC games decreased by 5.2% YoY due to a relatively larger high-spending players' cohort, while revenue from our mobile games increased by 3.1% YoY.

Revenue from our flagship IP Eudemons decreased by 0.6% HoH and 3.8% YoY. While players' spending has been affected in the short term, we put our focus on driving players' engagement and expanding our paying user base. We launched four expansion packs for our Eudemons games during the first half, and have conducted multiple in-game events and campaigns to drive activities, leading to YoY increase in both MAU and APA (Average Paying Accounts) for the IP. In particular, despite the macro impact on revenue, our Eudemons PC game registered a 34% YoY increase in MAU and a 65% YoY increase in APA. Eudemons Pocket Version, our game with the highest mobile revenue contribution, also delivered a resilient performance with a 7.8% YoY increase in revenue. In addition, we continued to make progress with expanding the influence of the Eudemons IP on the pan-entertainment front by launching its first ever stage play Eudemons Light of Yate in August.

Our Conquer IP delivered stable revenue growth on the back of two expansion packs launched in the first half and our continuous effort to innovate with new gameplay and contents. We continued to focus on expanding the overseas markets for the Conquer IP, and while we maintained a 20.8% YoY gross billings growth in our core market in Egypt, our gross billings from outside of Egypt increased by 57.7% YoY.

We continued to make progress with our new gaming pipeline. In July 2022, we achieved a key milestone for our Under Oath IP as we reached agreement with a renowned global 3A game publisher to launch the overseas game version of this IP in multiple countries starting next year. In addition, we are also excited about the alpha launch of our first Web3 game Neopets Metaverse in August, as we stay on track to bring this popular IP with over 150 million registered users to the Web3 space.

Looking forward, we expect to beta-launch Eudemons Mobile 2 and Neopets Faerie's Hope in the second half of this year, and on top of those, we have a solid pipeline of new games lining up for 2023 and beyond. On the macro side, as China inevitably recovers from the Covid-related economic slowdown and as the gaming industry in China continues to trend towards a positive direction, we believe our gaming business is well positioned to achieve long-term sustainable growth.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022



Six months ended 30 June

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000 Revenue 4,240,381

3,356,174 Cost of revenue (1,917,600)

(1,122,299)







Gross profit 2,322,781

2,233,875 Other income and gains 43,724

86,859 Impairment loss under expected credit loss

model, net of reversal (9,201)

(4,237) Selling and marketing expenses (442,111)

(437,997) Administrative expenses (464,017)

(485,206) Development costs (585,690)

(594,854) Other expenses and losses (112,123)

(94,341) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (8,751)

(12,464)







Operating profit 744,612

691,635 Interest income on pledged bank deposits -

819 Exchange (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss, bank borrowings, convertible

and exchangeable bonds and derivative financial

instruments (41,836)

7,522 Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss (31,728)

12,052 Fair value gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments 7,851

(21,319) Finance costs (99,263)

(91,039)







Profit before taxation 579,636

599,670 Taxation (37,601)

(216,042)







Profit for the period 542,035

383,628







Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period,

net of income tax:





Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:





Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations 16,713

(3,403) Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:





Fair value loss on equity instruments at fair value

through other comprehensive income (841)

(2,504) Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period 15,872

(5,907) Total comprehensive income for the period 557,907

377,721







Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:





- Owners of the Company 565,114

430,732 - Non-controlling interests (23,079)

(47,104)

542,035

383,628







Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:





- Owners of the Company 581,858

425,338 - Non-controlling interests (23,951)

(47,617)

557,907

377,721









RMB cents

RMB cents Earnings per share





- Basic 104.42

77.45 - Diluted 104.40

77.39

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022



30 June 2022

31 December 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000 Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 1,924,889

1,939,499 Right-of-use assets 396,800

428,278 Investment properties 79,757

77,062 Intangible assets 716,479

772,309 Interests in associates and joint ventures 41,345

50,096 Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income 57,331

8,105 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 339,633

266,078 Loan receivables 4,887

8,220 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 64,427

37,543 Deposits made for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment 6,894

4,690 Goodwill 228,518

217,087 Deferred tax assets 248,240

135,076

4,109,200

3,944,043 Current assets





Properties under development 307,753

316,872 Properties for sale 278,582

205,273 Inventories 733,134

685,117 Loan receivables 7,507

22,207 Trade receivables 972,352

831,986 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 415,724

481,455 Contract assets 15,199

11,692 Amounts due from joint ventures 2,498

2,945 Tax recoverable 27,098

25,273 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,414

1,852 Restricted bank balances -

7,828 Pledged bank deposits 1,099

1,047 Bank deposits with original maturity over three months 200,000

630,000 Bank balances and cash 3,701,808

3,717,246

6,664,168

6,940,793





Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 1,387,566

1,455,221 Contract liabilities 327,393

357,240 Lease liabilities 61,513

63,571 Provisions 82,097

88,784 Derivative financial instruments 36,442

42,565 Amount due to an associate -

936 Bank borrowings 443,152

402,910 Convertible and exchangeable bonds 15,583

15,000 Dividend payables 184,975

- Tax payable 124,375

127,882

2,663,096

2,554,109







Net current assets 4,001,072

4,386,684 Total assets less current liabilities 8,110,272

8,330,727







Non-current liabilities





Other payables 15,483

10,763 Convertible and exchangeable bonds 1,194,081

1,069,874 Convertible preferred shares -

- Lease liabilities 69,519

95,370 Deferred tax liabilities 80,481

80,111

1,359,564

1,256,118







Net assets 6,750,708

7,074,609







Capital and reserves





Share capital 39,467

39,795 Share premium and reserves 6,980,105

7,274,605







Equity attributable to owners of the Company 7,019,572

7,314,400 Non-controlling interests (268,864)

(239,791)

6,750,708

7,074,609

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



Six months ended 30 June

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000 Operating profit 744,612

691,635 Share-based payments expense 2,803

6,673 Amortisation of intangible assets arising on

acquisitions of subsidiaries 27,408

33,010 Impairment loss of intangible assets and interest in

an associate 55,215

22,570 Impairment loss of inventories 24,396

- Non-GAAP operating profit 854,434

753,888







Profit attributable to owners of the Company 565,114

430,732 Share-based payments expense 2,802

6,670 Amortisation of intangible assets arising on

acquisitions of subsidiaries 21,257

25,038 Impairment loss of intangible assets and interest in

an associate 54,899

20,339 Impairment loss of inventories 22,041

- Exchange loss (gain) on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss, bank borrowings, convertible

and exchangeable bonds and derivative financial

instruments 36,130

(6,480) Finance costs[6] 89,903

82,423 Net loss (gain) on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss 31,544

(12,505) Fair value (gain) loss on derivative financial

instruments (7,851)

21,319 Interest income on pledged bank deposits -

(819) Non-GAAP profit attributable to owners of the

Company 815,839

566,717

[6] Substantially non-cash

