John Solis Promoted to Vice President, Design-Build (EPC) at Total-Western

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Solis has been promoted to Vice President of Design-Build (EPC) at Total-Western.

"John has shown exceptional initiative, leadership skills, and capabilities since joining our organization. His commitment to consistent delivery of results that exceed target has really impressed the Senior Leadership Team," said Lou Hall, Chief Operations Officer at Total-Western. "His demeanor and work ethic perfectly embody our core values of safety, operational excellence, teamwork, and creativity."

In his prior role as Vice President, Southern District, Mr. Solis oversaw all Total-Western operations throughout the southwestern United States. He focused on establishing fundamentally sound business processes at every level of the organization, while strengthening operational synergies that have promoted the region's long-term growth initiatives and building a culture with an unwavering dedication to safety and continuous improvement.

Now, as Vice President of Design-Build (EPC), Mr. Solis will be responsible for the Design-Build (EPC) construction business across the entire Total-Western organization. This will allow the company to further its commitment on delivering full life cycle solutions as a turn-key design-build-operations-maintenance partner for its clients in the industrial space.

"The opportunity to maximize Total-Western's industry position in design-build delivery, particularly in the context of so many emerging markets, is very exciting," said Mr. Solis. "There is a palpable entrepreneurial spirit across our markets that require technical propositions fueled by key stakeholders – from scientists to farmers, legislators to policymakers, and also investors. This environment is energizing unique solutions for emissions reduction, waste recovery and grid resiliency challenges, to name a few. In fact, the funnel of design-build opportunities is further enhanced by a speed-to-market focus which fosters collaboration, encourages project delivery methods, and balances risk with creativity."

"We are thrilled that John is taking on this new role to continue to grow our organization. I am confident with his energy and experience that he will take the organization to the next level," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "We are excited for what's to come."

Mr. Solis brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the construction and engineering industries. John has been involved in the pursuit and execution of design-build projects, including FEED of over $6 billion across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. He has worked for top ENR firms such as Bechtel, PCL, Michels, Teichert, and subsidiaries of Artera Services and the API Group. John is experienced in delivering a broad range of projects including heavy industrial, manufacturing, grid modernization & resiliency, solar, biofuel, aerospace, oil & gas, petrochemical, specialty waste recovery solutions, and water conveyance & treatment facilities. His experience across a myriad of alternative contract delivery methods such as progressive design-build, CMGC, CMAR, and target price/fixed fee will strengthen Total-Western's industry position and provide customer opportunities to optimize funding and bring their projects to market sooner.

Mr. Solis earned his bachelor's degree in Fire Protection Administration and Technology from California State University as well as his graduate degree in Urban Planning from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Total-Western provides comprehensive design/build construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services to customers throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

