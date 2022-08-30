AINS Announces Strategic Partnership with IP DataSolutions

New partnership introduces Mobile Message Archive Solution, enabling government customers to securely archive and retrieve text messages from government-owned devices

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AINS, LLC, the leader in low-code, specialized case management software for government, today announced a strategic partnership with IP DataSolutions, a services-led, value-added integrator of cloud solutions for file and email archival, e-discovery, and related specialties.

The integration of IP DataSolutions' technology within FOIAXpress, AINS' FOIA request tracking and management solution, will improve agencies' ability to comply with The Federal Records Act. In addition, by automatically capturing and archiving text message data, agencies can access securely stored text message data easily, completing records searches in minutes rather than weeks, avoiding lengthy discovery and ensuring that government data is not erased or misplaced.

"SMS and MMS text message archival is a prominent issue currently. With IP DataSolutions' decades-long expertise in the information management industry, AINS now offers fast, secure text message archival and retrieval as a part of our FOIAXpress solution. Our shared commitment to client satisfaction will help us continue building the best solutions to support federal government agencies and their efforts to improve transparency in the communities they serve," said Howard Langsam, chief executive officer, AINS.

IP DataSolutions is committed to helping customers overcome the business challenges associated with file and email archival processes, and associated legal and regulatory concerns.

"Since our company was founded, we have always focused on listening to our customers' needs and carrying out the best approach for them in file and email archival," said Gary Thompson, Managing Partner, IP DataSolutions.

This collaboration follows AINS' recent announcement of its partnership with Veritone, incorporating Veritone's technology into FOIAXpress to automate audio, video, and image redaction, further solidifying AINS' position as a leading FOIA solution.

About AINS

AINS is a leading provider of case management solutions and IT services for federal government. AINS's software enables organizations to streamline workflows across diverse lines of business. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has 161 employees in the DC Metro area.

About IP DataSolutions

IP DataSolutions is a services-led, value-added integrator of cloud solutions for file and email archival, e-discovery and related specialties. We help clients overcome the business challenges associated with rampant information growth, manual and semi-automated archival processes and associated legal and regulatory concerns.

