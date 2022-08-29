Exclusive Interview With SlotoGate's CEO About Future Prospects And Current Achievements

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Main Points from the Interview

SlotoGate's CEO Simon Coulson spoke with Amanda Greyfield from The New York Weekly about the modern online entertainment industry, achievements, and plans for 2023. The interview came up on SlotoGate's site on August 22.

On SlotoGate's goals in 2022 and their achievement

The company set a goal to strengthen its position in a competitive environment, as well as to expand its market presence. We managed to strengthen our team with qualified personnel to provide more useful content for our visitors, and this is a good start.

On the most potential iGaming fields

There is a tendency to increase the share of Live Casinos and Crypto Casinos. There was a reasonable request for responsible gaming. In addition, there has been a trend towards the legalization of many jurisdictions around the world. My opinion is that the above trends will continue.

On SlotoGate's tasks for 2023

In SlotoGate, we perfectly understand where we are now, and where we want to be. We are obliged to offer relevant reviews and news. Fortunately, the team has the resources and creativity.

On future expectations

We're thinking about our distinctive features among competitors, the introduction of new headings, the way content is presented, and the visual design of our resources.

About SlotoGate

SlotoGate is a website where a user may find a perfect online casino with an overview prepared by professional gambling experts. Starting the journey in 2021, SlotoGate gathered a decent portfolio of casino and slot reviews, so the players can get to know what to expect from any site before signing up on an online casino.

SlotoGate's reviews include casino ratings from 1 to 5 stars, a detailed report on the quality and variety of games, bonuses, payment and withdrawal options, and many more.

Currently, https://slotogate.com/ is a growing project with many visitors from all over the world, who chose it to read about the recent gambling news. The site is adapted in many languages and is being translated in various languages as well.

