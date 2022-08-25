West Cary Group Hires Former CMO Troy Dye in Dual Leadership Roles

Former Capital One Exec to Assume New Positions as WCG Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, one of the largest minority-owned advertising and technology firms in the U.S., has appointed Troy Dye as its first Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff. He will enhance the firm's marketing strategy capabilities and accelerate unification of WCG's creative, analysis, and technology functions.

"We're creating something truly unique – a new kind of agency that operates as a delivery engine…"

"We are extremely fortunate to have attracted Troy to our agency," said Moses Foster, President and CEO of West Cary Group. "We're creating something truly unique – a new kind of agency that operates as a delivery engine…a place where services aren't siloed and clients can take advantage of our full suite of offerings – from idea through execution. Hiring Troy is another step in that progression."

Dye most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Growth and Customer Experience at Metromile. Prior to that, he served as Managing Vice President, Head of Consumer Card Marketing, Engagement and Insights at Capital One. He brings over 25 years of experience across a variety of marketing, P&L, analytics, and operations roles in both B2C and B2B.

"I was a client of West Cary Group at two different companies, so I already knew this was a special place," said Dye. "Moses and the WCG team are redefining the role of capabilities of a modern marketing agency to the delight of their clients. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be part of the journey."

Dye's appointment comes at a time when West Cary Group has grown 132% in just the past two years. The firm recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary and has been honored as a Top Workplace in the Richmond Region for two consecutive years. Clients include Capital One, Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond International Airport, New York Life, CoStar, Fannie Mae, and Dominion Energy.

"As technology becomes a larger and larger piece of the marketing value chain, we're augmenting our capabilities to ensure we not only reach a consumer with world-class marketing but also reinforce the message and remove friction within a brand or product conversion funnel," continued Dye. "Ultimately, marketing is still about pinpointing why people do what they do. We're unique in that we can execute on those insights throughout the customer journey, driving stronger ROI for our clients."

"One of the things that I love about Troy is that he is an excellent bridge between people who know what they want to accomplish and people who know exactly how to do it," said Foster. "At the end of every day, he needs to see that he closed the divide and made a difference. That quality is a tremendous asset to our agency and to our clients."

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned, advertising, marketing, technology and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

