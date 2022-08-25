Kroger Announces Second Annual Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator Cohort

Five small local and regional brands selected to diversify Kroger's product offerings and receive strategic mentorship

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the winners of its second annual Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator. The accelerator cohort consists of five new and emerging brands, each selected to join Kroger's Fresh suppliers and enhance the selection of local items available across the Kroger Family of Companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's Go Fresh & Local cohort to our extraordinary portfolio of fresh local and regional suppliers," said Dan De La Rosa, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Go Fresh & Local was created to bring the best, most innovative, and freshest local and regional products from new and diverse small businesses to our customers across the U.S. This innovative group surpassed our expectations at every step. Their commitment to excellence and the unique blend of products they've created will help us expand our local footprint and deliver on our mission of being Fresh for Everyone."

Kroger invited strategic sponsors to participate in the event and serve as mentors to the winning suppliers, cultivating their growth and development. Gourmet Foods International (GFI) returned for the second year as a platinum-level sponsor and was joined by first-time silver-level sponsor DPI Specialty Foods. Both GFI and DPI share Kroger's commitment to build relationships with local and regional brands, bringing our customers the freshest local products on the market.

The Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator is a key part of Kroger's broader commitment to invest $10 billion in diverse suppliers by 2030. Each winning company receives product placement on shelves in-store and online within Kroger's Family of Companies, as well as sponsor support and business development and coaching opportunities from Kroger. Products from this year's cohort will be placed in Kroger stores in 2023.

2022 Go Fresh & Local Accelerator Winners:

Coro Foods ( Kent, WA ) – Providing culinary-driven charcuterie for more than 20 years in the Seattle area, this women-owned company has worked to master the art of old-world salumi without being bound by its traditions.

The Ugly Company ( Kingsburg, CA ) – Turning perfectly healthy fruits with an imperfect appearance into a beautiful opportunity by upcycling "ugly" produce into dried fruit snacks.

Hiatus ( Baltimore, MD ) – Offering a number of decadent flavors, Hiatus provides consumers with premium cheesecakes made of natural ingredients – for those moments when you need a hiatus and want to enjoy a sweet escape with every bite.

j. berry Nursery & Genetics ( Grand Saline, TX ) –Bringing beautiful plants into lives, homes and gardens around the world, the j. berry team elevates the beauty of gorgeous hibiscus, crape myrtles and begonias with the science of plant genetics.

Zacca Hummus ( Boise, ID ) – Serving from the family farm to your table, the Zacca company is passionate about making delicious, traditional-style Mediterranean hummus in a variety of flavors that are all non-GMO, gluten-free and made with no artificial preservatives.

Kroger received more than 1,600 applications to participate in the Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator. A committee of judges led by Kroger, in collaboration with ECRM and RangeMe, narrowed the applications to a select group of 15 top brands. This elite group traveled to Cincinnati to display and merchandise their products with Kroger category managers, merchandising directors and leaders.

The final event was a pitch competition, requiring each company to deliver a 15-minute presentation and provide samples to a panel of judges whose scores were combined with the category managers, merchandising directors and leaders to name the winning cohort.

This year's executive selection panel, hosted by Erin Rolfes, Kroger director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations, was comprised of executives with unique expertise areas and experiences, including Stuart Aitken, chief merchant and marketing officer; Dan De La Rosa, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising; Brian Kelly, chairman and CEO, PearlRock Partners; Juan De Paoli, vice president, Our Brands; Victor Smith, president, Atlanta Division; Emily Hartmann, senior director, Brand Marketing; and Rocio Indacochea, Multi-cultural merchandiser.

The inaugural Go Fresh & Local cohort, announced in August 2021, featured five stellar brands: Maazah (Minneapolis, MN), Nona Lim (Oakland, CA), Queen Charlotte's Pimento Cheese Royale (Charlotte, NC), Simply Southern Sides (Macedonia, OH), and Soupergirl (Washington, D.C.), all of whom debuted products at Kroger in 2022.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

